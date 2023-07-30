Kim Page Exits As SVP Communications At Warner Bros Discovery

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran communications executive Kim Page has departed Warner Bros Discovery, where she served as SVP Internal Communications and was a member of WBD Chief Corporate Communications Officer Nathaniel Brown’s senior executive team.

Page, who is based in Texas and opted not to relocate, will be succeeded by Tammy Shea, who has been named SVP Internal Communications and Engagement. She most recently led employee engagement initiatives for WBD, reporting to Page, and previously oversaw internal communications for Discovery pre-merger.

This week saw more layoffs at WBD, which has been undergoing staff cuts throughout the summer. The small rounds of layoffs are expected to continue on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future, I hear.

Page most recently oversaw all communications to WBD’s employee population globally. She previously held the same role at WBD predecessor WarnerMedia. Page originally joined Turner in 2017 as VP Corporate Communications, and was promoted to SVP, Turner Brand Communications, in 2019.

Prior to Turner, Page served as Sr. Director, Corporate Communications at Walmart and as Director, Internal Communications for the Disney/ABC Television Group. She began her career managing internal and external communications and engagement strategies for several global businesses, including Yum! Brands International, Verizon and Baylor Health Care System.

