Kim Murray: ‘It will be lovely to have Andy at home – God knows I need the help with the children’

Kim Murray's style has been a Wimbledon fixture; her relationship with Andy spans his professional career - Andrew Crowley

Kim Murray has just got off the phone with her husband when I meet her at a hotel near her home in Leatherhead, Surrey. It is Wednesday morning, the day after his tense, thrilling victory with Dan Evans catapulted the pair into the (ultimately doomed) quarter finals of the men’s doubles at the Paris Olympics, and an exultant Andy was keen to share the love with his family.

Yet Kim, his wife of nearly a decade, is quite far removed from the bubble of adulation he enjoys on tour.

“He’s walking down this street in Paris, everyone is trying to take selfies with him, but I was in the middle of a nit crisis with my eight-year-old daughter Sophia,” she says. “So I didn’t have much time to talk.”

“The match finished late, the children are exhausted. Sophia has only just got into watching him on TV and can’t contain her emotions. So watching Andy play tennis is now even more stressful than before.”

Two days later, and the dream is over. Last night Andy and Evans crashed out after losing in straight sets to the Americans, bringing to a profoundly emotional end the dazzling career of Britain’s greatest living sportsman.

Andy was visibly distraught and even Clare Balding choked up. Later, Andy would quip on social media that he “never even liked tennis anyway”.

Andy Murray waves a tearful goodbye to his fans at Paris 2024 - AFP

“It was a bittersweet evening,” says Kim. “I know how much it would have meant to Andy to get one more win, to go on round further, but he’s happy with the ending he got. It’s the right time for him. He’s happy with the decision to retire. And it’s been really special for him to have finished at the Olympics.”

Kim, as you may have gathered, has not been in Paris to watch the three-time Grand Slam winner’s last ever match; Andy announced at the start of July, after withdrawing from the Wimbledon singles competition, that these games would be his swansong.

“I’ve got four children under eight and it’s the start of the summer holidays, so no, I’ve been here,” she says. Evidently remaining at home has suited this veteran of nail-shredding crunch matches just fine.

“Anyway, it would have been a ballache to get there. Judy [Andy’s indefatigable mother and former coach] had been taking 6am flights on the days he had matches and coming back at 10pm. Obviously I couldn’t do that. And for me, nothing can beat the 2012 Olympics.”

London is where Andy beat Roger Federer to win gold in the men’s singles; he defended his title four years later in Rio.

“But the Olympics do mean a huge amount to Andy so it would be lovely if he got one final medal, if only for Sophia, who seems to think three medals isn’t very many.”

Andy also won silver in the mixed doubles in 2012; had he notched up a third gold, would there have been a danger he might decide not to hang up his racket after all?

“Don’t,” says Kim. “I’ve already told him I’ve got a holiday booked for three weeks’ time and it deliberately clashes with the US Open. Just so he knows.”

Now 36, and as much a fixture on the stands over the last two decades as Andy has been on the court, Kim looks pretty much exactly how we have become used to seeing her – bouncy, honey-coloured hair, Hollywood sunglasses and chic but not too flash clothing. Today she’s wearing a linen shorts suit because of the baking heat.

Kim and Andy married in 2015 and have had four children together - Andrew Crowley

Her relationship with Andy effectively spans the period he has spent in the public eye. They met at the US Open in 2005 and went public a year later just as he was establishing himself as the great new hope of British tennis. He replaced Tim Henman as the British number one in February that year.

The couple married in 2015, two years after Andy’s first Wimbledon victory in 2013, and Murray’s every gasp, fist-pump and head-in-hands display of despair from the terraces has mirrored the nation’s response to each of her husband’s torturous rallies, devastating losses and astonishing victories throughout a truly remarkable career.

But no longer: the former world number one is a tennis player no more, following a 6-2 6-4 defeat by Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in Paris.

“Obviously it will be lovely to have him at home – God knows I need the help with the children. But the good thing is he’s got really into golf. Because the last thing I need is to have him declaring he’s bored at 2pm on a Tuesday.”

Murray’s irreverent expressions of amusement when it comes to her famously driven husband is in keeping with a woman who has never tried to capitalise on his celebrity. This doesn’t look to change any time soon – Murray comes across as much too secure in her own skin for that.

All the same, Andy’s retirement coincides with a pronounced uptick in his wife’s professional life. We’ve met ostensibly because Murray has collaborated with the gardener Sarah Raven on a tulip collection, although, lovely though this sounds, Murray appears aware it’s also the sort of thing a wealthy but bored wife with an interest in gardening might choose to do to give her life a bit of purpose.

Kim's affection for tulips has been more than just a hobby

Murray doesn’t need purpose: she’s already got quite enough. She may have kept out of the public eye while Andy was carving himself into the national conscious as a sporting hero, but as well as having four children in quick succession – the couple’s last child, Lola, was born in 2021; they also share Edie, six, and Teddy, four – she has spent the last three years overseeing a complete refurbishment of Cromlix, the 15-bed country hotel on the outskirts of Dunblane, where Andy grew up, and which she and Andy bought in 2013.

The couple took over the hotel in September 2021 and the tulip collaboration – Murray is indeed a passionate gardener – emerged from that. “I planted a ton of tulips at Cromlix and in our garden last year,” she says. “Well, I say I planted them, but I should say our gardeners did. I’m very much an amateur.”

Andy, it turns out, is quite a fan of tulips. “He never notices anything I do in the garden but this year he kept stopping by the tulips to admire them. He seems to think they appeared by magic. I didn’t dare tell him how much I had spent on the bulbs.”

Cromlix is a passion project for Kim who sees the redevelopment as very much her thing, even though the couple bought the hotel to maintain links with a part of Scotland close to Andy’s heart.

The Murrays' recently refurbished Cromlix hotel, which has a tennis court - Weir Photography/Martin Weir

“Andy had zero say in the refurb,” she says. “It’s a bit too floral for him. We have a downstairs loo at home that I covered in this bright floral wallpaper and which he refuses to use because of the sensory overload. The hotel is very much in that style. He was only concerned there should be decent mattresses and a strong wifi signal. He was never going to be picking over fabric samples.

“But for me, it was a really lovely way to find myself again after four years of non-stop birthing children. I’d been a mum and a homemaker [Murray also oversaw the construction of the family home, which was built from scratch over a five-year period; they moved in six months after Lola was born] for so many very intense years. It feels healthy to get a bit of balance back.”

Her hope is that the hotel will establish itself as a destination in its own right.

“Previously it used to be Andy Murray’s hotel in Scotland. Guests tended to go there on a pilgrimage – we’d have people coming up to us in airports to tell us they had stayed there. That’s lovely and not to be sniffed at but I want it to be a cool, amazing hotel that happens to be owned by Andy.”

Her involvement is total, from the vibrant clashing colour schemes to the garden and the website. “I’m a ‘details’ obsessive. I even write the newsletter and proofread the promo material.” She studied English literature at Sussex University. “I’m a stickler for grammar.”

The Murrays outside their hotel, Cromlix - Verena Splett

Murray is well aware that the wives of famous men, particularly in the world of sport, are often the object of not-entirely-edifying fascination. The first year of her relationship with Andy coincided with the 2006 football World Cup in Baden Baden during which the WAGS (wives and girlfriends) of the English football team – it was the boorish era of Rooney, Beckham, Lampard and Terry – willingly established themselves as a pouty, spray-tanned tabloid phenomenon.

Stories abounded of £57,000 shopping binges, epic straw-drinking champagne sessions and Victoria Beckham’s alleged 60-strong holiday collection of sunglasses. By comparison, on the tennis circuit Murray kept a discreet, largely inscrutable presence; the press unable to find much to say about her beyond speculating on the cost of her highlights (even though, at the time, she didn’t have any).

“There is definitely a weird fixation with famous wives,” she says now. “I always found the WAG thing quite gross and wasn’t really willing to engage with it. These days, because of instagram and social media, some women can now even build a career out of that sort of thing in a way that wasn’t possible before, but I still don’t think I would ever do that. I’ve never felt being the girlfriend or wife of a famous sportsman to be particularly noteworthy.”

Instead, she has quietly got on with creating a life behind the scenes. “I put everything into our relationship and marriage. I’m a homemaker and that’s what I wanted. But I also knew there would come a time for me to do my thing. I don’t think I’ve put anything on hold while Andy has had his career, I’ve always been doing things in the background, I just haven’t felt the need to speak about them.”

Murray grew up in East Sussex in a tennis family. Her father is the tennis coach and former player Nigel Sears and her brother was a professional tennis player. Her mother worked for Cambridge University Press. A talented artist, Kim had hopes at one point of going to drama school. She was never, though, particularly career-orientated.

“It wasn’t like, ‘oh I was going to do medicine but I’m going to put it all to one side because I’ve met this man who happens to be rather good with a tennis racket’,” she says. The couple celebrated their wedding at Cromlix and the following year Sophia was born. That same year, alongside finding glory in Rio, Andy won his second Wimbledon singles title.

Andy's 2013 Wimbledon victory cemented his position in British sports - Eddie Mulholland

But then it started to go downhill. Injury started to dog Andy on the court, with a lingering hip injury forcing him to withdraw from the 2017 US and Paris Open and lose his number one ranking to Rafael Nadal. Murray was pregnant at the time with their second child. “That was really horrible, just to see him on a human level,” she says. “He’d reached the pinnacle in his sport, and he was at home with Sophia, and he was in too much pain to get down onto the floor to play with her. It was really quite horrendous. It was very hard living with him throughout that. I was trying to bring up a small child and he was genuinely miserable. He was in pain. Just walking the dog was awful. And I found it awful too, because it was such hard work.”

In 2018 Andy had surgery on his hip and, after struggling to regain form, a second, hip resurfacing operation in 2019. “He tried so many things, but the impact of injury happened over such a protracted period over his career,” says Murray. “He was absolutely determined to recover after the hip resurfacing, and he did amazingly [Andy returned to the circuit in June that year, four months after surgery] but then Covid hit. The timing was so cruel. He had just started to get some momentum and everything shut down.”

Just as hard to cope with was the press, who at that point were naturally scrutinising Andy’s every appearance on the court as he tried to edge his way back into the game. “There was a period [in 2019] when he was losing almost every week. Seeing Andy deal with that on a near daily basis, that was tough. My friends would say, ‘is Andy alright?’ I’d say, ‘well your husband is not getting an appraisal in the office on a weekly basis on how well he’s doing, so no, he’s not’.”

Why does she think us Brits are so uncompromising when it comes to the achievements of our football and tennis stars in particular? “There’s definitely a sense in this country of ‘why aren’t we winning all the time?’. You can see that with the World Cup, with the fact, when Andy first won Wimbledon, everyone kept talking about the 77-year wait for a British man to do so.

“But I also think with tennis, it might be because it’s so very hard to do in this country. We don’t have anywhere near enough indoor facilities. It’s also got this elite image, it’s expensive to do, and it relies on an awful lot of parental dedication. So when someone like Andy breaks through, it feels extraordinary.” She laughs. “He was a gifted child, but I imagine he was also a little s*** some of the time if I’m honest. I see my son now, the way he sometimes behaves, and I think, my God were you like this? He and his brother Jamie were 15 months apart: can you imagine the two of them charging round the tennis courts as children? I don’t know how Judy [who has been instrumental in both her sons’ careers] did it.”

For quite a long time, Andy’s relationship with the press was pretty combative. Andy could be moody and volatile on the court – in 2011, the Telegraph described his default demeanour as “a stomping grumpiness” – and wildly off-message away from it: in 2006 he famously said he’d be supporting “anyone but England” during the World Cup.

“Certainly over the course of his career people would have rathered he tried harder to polish himself or say things that were maybe more considered,” Kim concedes. “But he doesn’t see the point in being someone he isn’t. And I now think the thing that landed him in hot water before, that honesty, is now one of the things he is most respected for. He’s also got better at it. He was a child when it all began.”

She and Andy have got through the last few years with the help of a sports psychologist, and by being open at home about what was going on. “We talk about everything. I really feel I’ve been through it all with him. Being the partner of an athlete can be draining because you are sometimes living it on an hourly basis.”

I say it must have helped because Andy is clearly quite happy demonstrating his feelings: few people who watched his farewell interview with Sue Barker at Wimbledon last month, or his tears on court at his Roland Garros swansong, can fail to have been moved.

“Oh, he’s definitely a crier! As the mother of a son, I’m all for seeing men up there crying when they lose but also when they are happy. And I loved it when [British Olympic swimmer] Adam Peaty was up there crying not because he hadn’t got gold but because he was so happy to get silver [in the men’s 100 metre breaststroke]. I don’t want to slag off the English football team but I hate it when they take off their runner up medals. It’s so disrespectful. You can still celebrate it.”

She is vague on what plans Andy has for his retirement. “He’s definitely at peace with it. I could see him during the course of that interview at Wimbledon that he was coming round to the idea at that moment in his head. He obviously sees himself playing tennis with the kids but at the moment, alas, they aren’t interested.”

She says he might even get involved with the new wellness lodges she has planned for Cromlix, although admittedly it’s a leap to see Andy getting enthused about wheat juices and massage oils. What are her feelings now about her husband’s career?

“It took a lot out of me to support Andy but I’m proud of the small part I played.” It sounds like quite a big part, I tell her. “You are right! He definitely couldn’t have done it without me.”