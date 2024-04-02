Kim Mulkey to Caitlin Clark: 'I sure am glad you're leaving'

ALBANY, N.Y. - Kim Mulkey paid Caitlin Clark the ultimate compliment.

Mulkey and Clark had a moment in the handshake line and the LSU coach said she told Iowa's star, "I sure am glad you're leaving. Girl you’re something else. Never seen anything like it."

Mulkey has called college basketball's all-time scoring leader a generational player, and she's proven that against LSU. The Tigers routed Iowa to win the national title last year despite Clark scoring 30. On Monday night, she was even better, scoring 41 points, including 27 from 3-point range. She also had 12 assists and seven rebounds.

"She can't beat you by herself. It’s what she does to make those other teammates better," Mulkey said.

