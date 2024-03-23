Kim Mulkey blasts reporter, threatens lawsuit for what she calls a 'hit piece'

Kim Mulkey is going nuclear.

One day after rumors started circulating on social media about a major investigative piece that the Washington Post was planning publish on the LSU coach, now in her third year in Baton Rouge, Mulkey gave a fiery statement Saturday during the Tigers’ press conference.

Mulkey said a reporter from the Post has been trying to “put a hit piece together” for two years, and added the reporter had contacted both former coaches who worked under Mulkey and former players — including ones who have previously voiced displeasure with her. She said the reporter tried to “trick” the coaches into talking while offering players' anonymity if they “say negative things about me.”

Mulkey, who last year led LSU to its first national title in women’s basketball, said she has “hired the best defamation law firm in the country, and I will sue the Washington Post if they publish a false story on me. Not many people are in a position to hold these kinds of journalists accountable but I am, and I’ll do it.”

Mulkey said she’d previously told the reporter she would not meet with him because she “didn’t appreciate” a piece he wrote on LSU football coach Brian Kelly.

“This is exactly why people don’t trust journalists and the media anymore,” Mulkey said. “It’s these kinds of sleazy tactics and hatchet jobs that people are tired of. I’m fed up, and I’m not going to let the Washington Post attack this university, this awesome team or me without a fight.”

#LSU’s Kim Mulkey speaks on the rumored reports of an article being posted by the Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/bkEEMeWQrn — Bryce Koon (@bryce_koon) March 23, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kim Mulkey threatens lawsuit, cites Washington Post reporter's story