Kim Little exclusive: Arsenal must use early Champions League exit as motivation in domestic treble bid

Huge ambitions: Kim Little wants Arsenal to compete for a domestic treble this season (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s season has started in painful fashion, but captain Kim Little is convinced it will end in ­celebration.

The Gunners crashed out of the Champions League in the qualifying stage this month with a shock penalty-shootout defeat by Paris FC.

It was a bitter blow for Arsenal, who made the semi-finals last year when they sold out the home leg of their last-four clash against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium.

“It hurt a lot,” says Little of the Paris loss. “It is something that I hope motivates and drive us to not be in that position again.

“We didn’t have too much preparation time and it felt like it came round really quickly and really intensely. That’s part of our job, to be able to cope with that, but we weren’t able to.

“We can’t dwell on it too much, because that will hold us back. We have to use it as motivation.”

The Champions League may be gone this season, but Little says Arsenal have their sights set on a domestic treble.

The Gunners last won the Women’s Super League in 2019 but hope to topple a Chelsea side that has won four titles in a row under Emma Hayes.

Little believes Arsenal now have the squad depth to match the Blues after an aggressive recruitment drive this summer that has made Jonas Eidevall’s side stronger.

Arsenal made five major signings, including their deal to bring in Lionesses striker Alessia Russo on a free transfer from Manchester United.

“She is a great character and obviously such a great footballer as well,” says Little. “She has shown that at United over the last few years and with England.

“She adds another element to our game as the No9, so I think we have got that variety in that area now — which makes us almost harder to play against it. We can change it whenever we want.”

Shock exit: Arsenal crashed out of the Women’s Champions League in qualifying (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Canada forward Cloe Lacasse, ­Spanish World Cup winning centre-back Laia ­Codina and Sweden defender Amanda Illestedt also joined, before the club pulled off an audacious ­deadline-day move for Australia midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross.

The 21-year-old, who moved from Swedish club Hammarby, has joined as part of a deal that could be worth £250,000, after excelling at the World Cup.

“Domestically our aim is to win every trophy and we will try and do everything we can to reach that,” says Little. “I think the quality we have in the team now, and the depth, there is no reason why we shouldn’t.

“You can see what squad depth and quality brings, it just adds an extra element of continuity and being able to stay in that high level.

“It allows you to be able to make changes or subs. You are able to bring on the same level of quality onto the pitch.

“I think you have seen that with Lyon, Chelsea over the last few years. I think you have seen it with Manchester City in the men’s game. I think it is really important.”

Arsenal kick off their title bid against Liverpool at Emirates ­Stadium on Sunday and have sold more than 51,000 tickets.

Sunday is one of five WSL games they are playing at their main stadium this season, with their second home match against Aston Villa on October 15 also there.

Arsenal have been playing at Emirates Stadium for a number of years, gradually building­ ­attendances, and Little believes it is a real weapon for them.

“I think we can really use that to our advantage,” says the Scotland midfielder. “To have that many people supporting us, ­willing us on and wanting us to win is pretty unique in the women’s game right now.

“I think it is something we can definitely use to our advantage and we can’t wait to play there for this first two home games. It will be special.”