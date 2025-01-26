Kim Little’s costly error means the Chelsea WSL juggernaut rolls on

Chelsea have dropped just two points all season - Getty Images/Alex Broadway

This is a game that will be remembered for three chaotic minutes. Three minutes that turned the game and title race in Chelsea’s favour.

There had been nothing to separate the teams and Arsenal until Lauren James ghosted into the box and drew a clumsy tackle from Kim Little. Referee Emily Heaslip pointed to the penalty spot. Katie McCabe was shown two yellow cards for foul and abusive language, leading to her being sent off. Then, after all that commotion, Guro Reiten calmly slotted the penalty past Daphne Van Domselaar.

Chelsea are now 10 points clear of Arsenal and Manchester United, though the latter could close the gap to seven if they beat Brighton on Sunday evening.

Can a title race be over as early as January? It looks very difficult for any team to stop Chelsea now.

In truth, Arsenal needed to win here to have any hope of doing so, but a point would have been valuable in the battle for second and third place.

Chelsea remain unbeaten under manager Sonia Bompastor and have dropped just two points all season. They may not have blown Arsenal away but they found a way to win. This is a harsh lesson for Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers, who had not lost a game before today. Her Arsenal team had their chances, but could not take them. When it came down to the fine margins, Chelsea were more composed.

Little did not need to foul James when she did. It was a costly error from an experienced player. It was the difference in this game and is the difference between Arsenal being in and out of the title race.

Katie McCabe’s controversial red card

Here is a look at the penalty incident and subsequent red card:

Sonia Bompastor says Chelsea in “good position” for title race

Bompastor told BBC Two:

“We’ll always keep our mentality, there are a lot of games to be played. You never know what will happen. If we keep the right mentality we are in a really good position but I want to make sure my players are working hard in every game and we want to finish as high as we can in the end.”

Lucy Bronze says sides evenly matched in Stamford Bridge clash

The Chelsea defender told BBC Two:

“I thought it was quite an even game, both did really well. I’ve not watched the penalty back, Kim Little assures me it wasn’t a penalty but I don’t know. We just saw the game out in the end.”

Chelsea go nine points clear

Full time: Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal go into a huddle with players and coaching staff while their fans boo the officials as they made their way off the field.

Full time: Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0

The full time whistle blows and Chelsea maintain their advantage in the WSL title race, with Arsenal’s hopes of closing that gap by the end of the season all but gone.

In the end, a penalty from Guro Reiten broke the deadlock and secured yet another win for Sonia Bompastor’s side.

The win putws Chelsea nine points clear at the top of the WSL table.

90+4 min: Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0

Alessia Russo drives into the box and believes she should have been awarded a foul, it was outside the box which has limited Arsenal’s protests.

That might have been the Gunners’ last chance of the match.

90 +3 min: Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0

Since the goal it has all been Chelsea, they have flown forwards with a freedom enjoyed since the advantage, with Arsenal down to 10 players and looking at a second defeat to their London rivals in the WSL this campaign.

90 min: Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0

There is still time for Arsenal to get back into this, there will be six minutes of added time.

90 min: Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0

Cuthbert is shown a yellow card for a heavy tackle on Catley.

88 min: Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal bring on Wubben-Moy and Kafaji for Little and Coney-Cross.

86 min: Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0

There had been little to separate the sides until that moment in the 82nd minute, but a flurry of events puts Chelsea firmly in the lead.

McCabe was given a yellow in the 83rd minute for dissent, but evidently carried on and was shown a second yellow almost immediately. A very bold decision by the referee.

Lauren James has another chance while we unpick that, but it was off target.

Chelsea goal! - Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0

Guro Reiten scores from the penalty spot with the goalkeeper diving the wrong way.

Reiten was made to wait a long time to take the spot-kick because of the red card for McCabe, which has to be for dissent.

81 min: Chelsea penalty! - Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Lauren James weaves into the box and goes down, with referee Emily Heaslip pointing to the spot.

Katie McCabe has been shown a red card and it is not clear what for!

80 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Another corner for Chelsea, and this time it’s blasted far over the bar by Bronze.

There are just 10 minutes left for someone to break the deadlock.

78 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Chelsea ring in the changes, with Beever-Jones and Reiten coming on for Macario and Rytting Kaneryd, but first there’s a dangerous free kick.

Macario swings the ball in dangerously, but the header is offside.

75 min: Chance! Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have had their best chance for a long time in this game!

Frida Maanum was in the box as the ball dropped kindly for her, but could not get over skidding ball and it went over the bar.

72 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Chelsea have yet another corner, but again nothing comes of it.

Bronze tries to carve something out of nothing from the follow up with a swinging ball from deep, but it’s caught by van Domselaar.

70 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

I wonder whether we may see Guro Reiten or Aggie Beever-Jones soon for Chelsea. Lauren James has not got on the ball much since coming off the bench just before the hour mark and Arsenal are starting to dominate the ball once again.

01:57 PM GMT

68 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

The game has settled since Chelsea’s added threat at the start of the second half and almost feels like it’s meandering along without either side taking charge and creating a serious chance.

There is lots of clever passing and moving in the midfield, but so far no end product and the deadlock continues.

66 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal are making a change now with Mead coming off for Stina Blackstenius.

65 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Chelsea have a corner, but they had to wait for Fox to put her boot back on, which took a lot longer than it should have!

And that was anticlimactic! It’s swung in towards the near post and cleared by the first defender.

62 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

The attendance at Stamford Bridge today is 34,302.

Chelsea’s latest signing is excited - Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Naomi Girma spoke to BBC Two at half time:

“I am so excited to be here and at this game and at Chelsea. Why Chelsea? This atmosphere is incredible and Chelsea have that winning culture and mentality. I just really wanted to be part of that group with the players, the staff and what the club stands for. I think it’s amazing. “I am looking forward to living outside of the US for the first time, being immersed in the culture and the energy of a city like London.”

59 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Russo takes on the defence and tries to find a way into a shooting position, but Chelsea clear their lines.

57 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Lauren James is coming on for Baltimore, so that shot was her last kick of the match.

It will be James’ first league appearance since October when she faced a spell on the sidelines with injury.

56 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Baltimore is the latest player to try her luck from range, but again the ball sails safely over the bar.

53 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Chelsea have upped their tempo at the start of the second half and are camped outside the Arsenal penalty box trying to carve out any opening.

50 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Chelsea have the first chance of the second half, but it looks a lot like the ones they had in the first.

Rytting Kaneryd gets herself in a good position to get the shot underway, but it is straight into the hands of van Domselaar

48 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Chelsea have made a half-time substitution with Mayra Ramirez coming off for Maika Hamano

Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

The visitors get the second half underway

Half time: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

An even first half but neither side yet to make the most of their chances. Chelsea came out of the blocks quickly and put Arsenal under a lot of pressure, but the visitors slowly came back into things and created a few half decent chances. Both teams need to do more in the final third if they want to win this game.

Half time: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Neither side could be separated at the half time break, although the game has not been shot of chances.

42 min: Substitution Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal forced into an early change here, with Foord brought off for Maanum.

42 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Another move clever move from Arsenal, they pass the ball across the box to create space for Mead to shoot only for her effort to be narrowly off target.

39 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Towards the end of the first half and it’s still all square at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides have had their chances, but neither have been able to find the breakthrough.

After Arsenal’s 15 minutes of dominance, the momentum has started to shift the other way.

36 min: Save! Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Van Domselaar was called into action, making a reaction save to deny Macario from handing her side an advantage.

It was well controlled by Macario with the ball hit over the top, but a good save from the Arsenal keeper keeps the scores level.

33 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

There is a heavy collision in the Arsenal box, with Little and Nusken down and the Chelsea player is receiving treatment.

She is back up and on her feet, but that was a big coming together.

Both players are okay to continue.

A change in dominance

Chelsea may have dominated the first 15 minutes but Arsenal have really come back into this game and are seeing a lot more of the ball. They’ve had a couple of half decent chances with Alessia Russo and Emily Fox but have not made either count.

01:00 PM GMT

30 min: Save! Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have just had their third shot on goal in five minutes! Warning signs for Chelsea.

This time it was Emily Fox, from the right side who took her chance, and it was not a clean save by Hannah Hampton who almost pushed the ball back into danger and had to make a save after a clearance rebounded off her own player and back towards the goal in the aftermath.

27 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Mead had an opportunity, but the ball fell awkwardly for her, and she only managed to win Arsenal a corner, which Chelsea were able to defend with ease.

Since the 15 minute mark or so, Arsenal have really started to grow into this game, and there is a big gap between the two centre backs for them to exploit.

23 min: Chance! Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Alessia Russo has squandered a golden opportunity to put Arsenal ahead!

A poor back pass was pounced on by the Arsenal striker, and despite weaving her way into the box, and having support, Russo went for goal and dragged her attempt wide.

20 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal can breathe a bit easier, after testing out her leg a few times, Mead is up and running again.

18 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Chelsea have enjoyed most of the possession and chances, but Millie Bright has just been penalised for a foul on opposing captain Kim Little.

Little went down and was awarded the foul, but she was not happy about that barge.

Arsenal may have more pressing concerns now though, as Beth Mead has just gone down in the centre circle.

15 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

It’s been all Chelsea in this first 15 minutes, Arsenal really struggling to keep the ball or cause the hosts any real problems. Chelsea not quite managed to find the opening goal yet but you feel one will come if they keep up this pressure. Leah Williamson has a battle on her hands with Mayra Ramirez, who has already got the better of her on a couple of occasions.

13 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Chelsea have continued their fluent passing while stiffling Arsenal any time they get the ball.

The Gunners are being forced to pass backwards far more often than they would like.

9 min: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have looked so fluent in recent matches under Slegers, but so far against the league leaders they have struggled to get on the ball.

Every time Chelsea attack they look threatening while their high press is pegging Arsenal back into their own half.

6 min: Shot! Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Erin Cuthbert has already been on the ball a lot in the opening few exchanges, but she drove forwards unchallenged and tried her luck from distance.

Her shot had power but the low drive was just too wide of the target to trouble the Arsenal goalkeeper.

4 min: Chance! Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal had their first moment of concern in the game, when goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar did not cleanly take the ball and it almost fell into the path of the Chelsea forward.

Fortunately for the visitors she was able to make amends at the second attempt.

Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Chelsea kick the game underway after all the players take the knee

Kick off imminent

The players are coming out of the tunnel and lining up withg the flags being waves in the crowd and some hints of blue smoke in the London drizzle.

The match is about the get underway

Over 30,000 tickets sold

The match is only five minutes away from getting underway.

It is raining at Stamford Bridge, but that doesn’t seem to have put off many of the fans from making the trip.

Chelsea said before the match there had been over 30,000 tickets sold ahead of the game.

Chelsea announce Naomi Girma

Chelsea have used the mostly-full stadium at Stamford Bridge to announce their newest signing, and first $1m women’s signing, Naomi Girma.

Walking out of the tunnel with a blue Chelsea shirt and the number 16 and her name on the back, Girma waved to the fans before returning to her position to watch the side she will soon be joining.

First $1m women’s footballer – what Naomi Girma move to Chelsea means for the game

The glowing reviews of Naomi Girma are seemingly endless. She is the best defender United States manager Emma Hayes has ever seen; according to Casey Stoney, her former manager at San Diego Wave and the new Canada head coach, she is also the most humble player on the planet; her US team-mates describe her as the “glue” in their side and during the Paris Olympics last summer she was jokingly referred to as the “Secretary for Defence”. These are just a few of the reasons Chelsea are poised to make Girma the first $1million player in women’s football.

To read the full article, click here.

Arsenal have the right socks

Good news before kick-off - Arsenal have brought the correct socks! Jokes aside, big game in the title race today. A chance for Arsenal to close the gap on the league leaders to four points and really make it interesting at the top of the table. But it’s a big ask for Renee Slegers’ team. Chelsea are unbeaten under Sonia Bompastor and have rarely looked like dropping points. You feel if they win here it will be incredibly difficult for anyone to stop them making it six league titles in a row.

Guro Reiten admits there is extra pressure playing at Stamford Bridge

Guro Reiten has won the WSL title every year she has been at Chelsea - all six of them.

She spoke about playing at Chelsea’s main home to the BBC:

“They are the best games. To walk out at Stamford Bridge with the fans behind us so loud, it is an amazing feeling,” the 30-year-old told BBC Sport. “There is extra pressure in those games [and] you never know what to expect. They are the games you love to win and hate to lose. It means something extra for everyone.”

Slegers knows what the Arsenal-Chelsea rivalry means to fans

Renee Slegers spoke to the BBC ahead of the game:

“We respect Chelsea for who they are and all the strengths they have. But for me, I care a lot about Arsenal so I want to do the best for Arsenal,” she said. “Of course I understand what [the rivalry] means for fans and for certain players. It’s going to be a game that will be tight. “There will be physical battles on the pitch and momentum will probably shift. It will be interesting to see who can capitalise when the chances are there.”

Alessia Russo rediscovering best form good news for Arsenal – and England

In their first match since Renee Slegers was made permanent manager of the club, Arsenal enjoyed a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

After delivering a goal and an assist as Arsenal eased past Crystal Palace, Alessia Russo was backed to get even better by Renee Slegers – a boon for club and country. As Slegers sat in the dugout for the first time since taking permanent charge of Arsenal, the club’s experienced England internationals ensured the result was never in any doubt against their relegation-threatened London rivals. Russo was a statement signing when she swapped Manchester United for Arsenal in the summer of 2023, but her returns at the start of the season were symptomatic of the club’s wider problems under previous manager Jonas Eidevall.

To read the full report, click here.

If Chelsea end the season unbeaten it will be the finest achievement by an English side

The word ‘invincibles’ has been most associated with Arsenal.

The men’s team went unbeaten in 2003-04 while the women’s team went on an incredible six-year run without defeat in the league between 2003 and 2009.

But this season Chelsea’s women’s team could give new meaning to the term. Since taking over from Emma Hayes in the summer, Sonia Bompastor is unbeaten in all competitions.

To read the full article, click here.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal team news:

Chelsea team news

Here is the Chelsea team news for their match against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge:

Can Arsenal stop Chelsea’s ‘invincibles’ title push?

Since Sonia Bompastor took over from Emma Hayes in the summer, Chelsea have gone unbeaten in all competitions.

In the Women’s Super League, Chelsea go into their game against Arsenal six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, having won 10 out of 11 matches and scored 30 goals in the process.

Arsenal’s start to the season was stilted, under Jonas Eidevall they struggled for momentum, and were beaten at home by Chelsea at the last meeting between the two sides in October.

Since Renee Slegers took over however, they have been unbeatable. Now she has been made permanent coach, and Arsenal have responded by enjoying a winning run both sides of the international break.

Chelsea’s biggest challenge since Christmas is undoubtedly this meeting with Arsenal, who will want to prevent the Blues repeating their feats of 2007.