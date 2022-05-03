Kim Legit Couldn’t Walk Up The Met Gala Stairs In Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

Kim Kardashian came through and wore the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to JFK in during last night's Met Gala.

It wasn't quite smooth sailing.

She was unable to walk up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in it.

Like, watching an entire team of people including Pete Davidson help her up one teeny step at a time was truly a lot!

Watching Kim Kardashian nearly rip the trim of Marilyn Monroe's dress whilst walking up those stairs in those heels #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/zCHC96Am2C — Guzzy (@Tweetertwoo2) May 3, 2022

Pete Davidson painstakingly helping Kim Kardashian up the stairs one step at a time is the #MetGala moment I didn't know I needed. pic.twitter.com/Dj4FrthYSh — DJ Roomba (@katinthehat29) May 3, 2022

I love @KimKardashian’s Marilyn look so very much.



But you’d think she’d have made sure she could walk up stairs at an event that requires her to… walk up a whole bunch of stairs. With cameras are going off at every second. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/28QRBWG15k — Teresa Wright (@ReporterTeresa) May 3, 2022

Anything for the look, mmkay! (Note: Kim wisely changed into a replica dress once she finished on the red carpet.)

Also, fun fact, Kim has been planning this moment since last year. “The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, What would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” she told Vogue. “For me, the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to JFK, it was that look.”

Marilyn’s dress is obviously priceless, and wearing it was a huge deal. “The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on,” Kim said. “I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me, I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.”

“It was this or nothing,” she added. “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict. I wanted to cry tears of joy when it went up.”

Sounds…intense!

