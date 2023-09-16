Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate Steph Suganami's Birthday: 'You Are as Good as They Get'

Kim Kardashian's close friend and ex assistant turned 34 on Friday

The Kardashian sisters are celebrating Stephanie Suganami’s birthday.

Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian shared birthday tribute posts for their close friend — who was Kim's former assistant — as she turned 34 on Instagram Friday.

Kim, 42, first shared a joint selfie of her and Suganami that was taken when she had bleached blonde hair. “Words can't describe how much I love you and who you are as a person,” the SKIMS founder wrote in her caption.

“You really get to know a person when you travel the world with someone, and I can say with all of my soul that you are good as they get! Everyone around you is lucky to call you a friend! Happy Birthday @steph_shep,” she continued.

In a next photo, Kim added, "You also get to know a person when you sneakily take pics of them 😂 @steph_shep. And post them as birthday posts @steph_shep.”

The Kardashians star then shared several other photos of herself and Suganami in bikinis on the beach and “twinning” in a joint SKIMS photoshoot, as she wrote, “I love our travels” and “long walks on the beach.”

“And most importantly, because this will never ever get old…I love having conversations with your shadow,” Kim pointed out as she poked fun at her posing beside Suganami’s shadow in a paparazzi shot. “It's always there for me at all times.”

“Happiest of birthdays to the legend, that is Steph. You deserve the best life has to offer! The definition of a real one,” Khloé, 39, wrote in her own birthday tribute post to Suganami.



The Good American co-founder shared a group photo of her and Suganami with Kim, Maliq Haqq and influencers Natalie Helcro and Olivia Pierson, as she added, “You are f------ hysterical, the best wife, the best mummy to Binks, the best, secret keeper @steph_shep."

Kourtney, 44, shared another joint selfie with Suganami as she penned, “Happy birthday @steph_shep! so grateful for every event with you. From the beginning…”

The Lemme founder went on to share several photos of her with Suganami in matching Halloween costumes and outfits over the years, including denim jacket looks as they posed in a car together. “Always twinning @steph_shep,” Kourtney wrote.

“These pics are making me really miss you,” the pregnant star wrote over another joint selfie with Suganami.



Suganami's birthday takes place after she married record producer Larry Jackson in June.

Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney were reported to have attended the star-studded wedding, along with mom Kris Jenner and other celebrity guests, including Hailey Bieber, La La Anthony, Alicia Keys and Travis Barker.

Suganami first worked as Kim's assistant in 2013. After four years, a source close to the Kardashian family told PEOPLE in November 2017 that the reality star opted to professionally part ways with her, though their friendship continued.



