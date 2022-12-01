Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Debuts New Holiday Campaign Starring Snoop Dogg — and His Gorgeous Family!

Snoop Dogg and his family star in new Skims campaign

Donna Trope/SKIMS

Snoop Dogg is getting into the holiday spirit with SKIMS.

The 16-time Grammy nominee partnered up with Kim Kardashian's solutions wear brand for its 2022 holiday campaign — and his family tagged along for the stylish fun!

As SKIMS' Holiday family of the year, the "Drop It like It's Hot" rapper, 51, poses alongside his wife Shantee Broadus, their three children — sons Cordell and Corde and daughter Cori — and their grandchildren Lunda, Journey, Zion, Sky and Elleven.

Snoop Dogg and his family star in new Skims campaign

Donna Trope/SKIMS

Previous title holders were Teyana Taylor, her husband Iman Shumpert and their family, who modeled for the brand last year.

"SKIMS continues to spotlight strong family dynamics to speak to the brand's continued focus of creating products for all family members. This holiday season, family starts at SKIMS," the company stated in a press release.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Announces Dr. Dre-Produced 'Missionary' Album Coming for 'Doggystyle' 30th Anniversary

RELATED: 'Definitive' Snoop Dogg Biopic Movie in the Works — Will Be Told 'in His Own Words'

The spirited campaign, photographed by Donna Trope, spotlights three generations of the musician's family sporting SKIMS' Fleece Sleep Sets and Cozy Collection.

In traditional fashion, the Broadus' all wear matching flannel pajamas. Snoop Dogg even has a twinning moment with two of his grandchildren, the three of them wearing fuzzy black attire.

"I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign! It's the first time we've been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits," Snoop Dogg shared. "The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season!"

Snoop Dogg shared a photo of himself, smiling and embracing his grandchildren, from the campaign on Instagram as well, writing, "Generations 💖🙏🏾👏🏿😘🐾. @skims."

Snoop Dogg and his family star in new Skims campaign

Donna Trope/SKIMS

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's Kids Recreate Iconic Looks from Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E and Sade Adu: Watch

Kim previously looked to the music icon for her festive plans, granted for a spookier occassion.

In October, the 42-year-old mogul revealed her childrens' Halloween costumes, which drew inspiration from four music icons including the "Young, Wild & Free" artist.

A TikTok video posted that month shows three of Kardashian's children — North, 9, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — as mini versions of Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade Adu and Eazy-E respectively.