Kim Kardashian's Seaside Attire Included a Skin-Tight Dress With an Extreme Hip Cutout

Averi Baudler
·2 min read
Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

It's a known fact Kim Kardashian loves a good cut-out fashion moment, and now, she's taking the trend to a new extreme. On Thursday, the SKIMS founder posed in front of a picturesque backdrop while wearing a skin-tight dress with one very revealing feature, and (obviously!) she posted the whole thing on Instagram for our viewing pleasure.

In a trio of photos, Kim struck a series of poses while standing in a black marble bathroom with a gorgeous view of the ocean. Captioned, "into the blue," the post showed Kardashian leaning against the window frame while wearing a black, semi-sheer turtleneck body-con dress with a hip-baring cutout held together with a tie detail. Kim skipped accessories when curating the look, letting the simple yet sexy dress take all the attention. She wore her blonde hair in a messy updo with one long, face-framing tendril.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Wore a Flashy Swimsuit to Paddle Board With Pete Davidson

Kim's post comes just days after she was spotted in another sexy all-black look while attending her sister Khloè Kardashian's birthday lunch in Los Angeles. The middle Kardashian sister wore a plunging leather halter crop top paired with high-waisted leather pant-boots and oversized bug-eyed sunglasses for the occasion. She later took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute in honor of her sister's 38th trip around the sun.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

"I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend," Kim wrote in her post. "No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way. Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are. You are always true to yourself and always want what's best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way."

