Kim Kardashian's New Pool Pictures Have Got Fans All Making The Same Joke

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to an iconic bikini selfie, and it seems she's got fans talking once again with her latest post.



Taking to Instagram to share a mini photoshoot from a recent nighttime swim, Kim can be seen posing in a huge swimming pool, and fans are all making the same joke about the pics.

Documenting her swim in a series of four snaps, the pics show Kim rocking one of her signature black bikinis, plus some massive sunglasses, and a pair of (fairly random) black gloves.

While she, of course, looks amazing in the pics, followers have instead been focusing their attention on Kim's pool, joking about the fact that she previously admitted to "never" using it.

The joke comes in response to a February 2020 Architectural Digest interview, in which Kim and ex Kanye West talked viewers through different aspects of their home. Asked, 'When was the last time you used the pool?' Kim responded, 'I’ve never used our pool, actually,' with both Kanye and fans seeming suitably surprised.

Joking about the fact that Kim now seems to have actually made use of her pool, one follower commented under the pics, 'She finally used the pool, we love to see that 🖤 [sic]'.

Another added, 'Kim finally swimming in her pool. 😅', while others wrote, 'Is that the pool you never use[?]' and, 'Then finally you use the pool 😂.'

Plus, it turns out fans clearly all had the same thoughts, with one responding, 'I was waiting for someone to say that! 😂,' while others added, 'my thoughts exactly', and 'came here for this comment 😂'.

We're glad to see Kim has finally been able to go for a swim!

Fans weren't the only ones shocked to discover that Kim had never used her pool, with Kanye seeming very obviously surprised during the pair's Architectural Digest video. He responded, 'What?' with Kim adding, 'Yeah, can you believe that? But I love our pool.'

Going on to explain the reason why she held off on going for a dip, Kim told Kanye, 'I wanted a jacuzzi, and then everyone kept designing them off to the side and it bothered you so much. But the kids love to swim in a jacuzzi, so you said, "No, the whole pool will be a jacuzzi".'

She went on, 'We just make sure that it’s hot all the time.' Plus, it turns out Kim and Kanye's four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, were at least making good use of the pool/jacuzzi previously, with Kim adding, 'We built a really long stair, and it’s not the deepest pool, so the kids love it.'



So, does this mean there'll be more swim shoots on the way from Kim soon?

