Kim Kardashian's micro mini dress is made of vintage belts

One thing about Kim Kardashian, she's a fashion icon. The entrepreneur, SKIMS and SKKN founder, The Kardashians star, budding legal mind and mother of four has pulled so many looks over the years it would be literally impossible to list them all and enjoys some majorly VIP access to the most cutting edge designers in fashion. During fashion week, she even co-curated a fashion show in Milan Fashion Week and debuted a new, Hollywood bombshell aesthetic while dripping in crystals on the catwalk.

The architect behind many of Kim's most iconic looks of recent years, whether it was her head-to-toe black body stocking at the 2021 Met Gala, a look made out of yellow caution tape at Paris Fashion Week (which has since been worn by none other than Lizzo) or even a pink camo mini dress that was giving Barbie-meets-Cadet-Kelly energy, is the fashion house Balenciaga which is currently overseen by bold, risk-taking designer Demna Gvasalia.

So it came as a major shock that Kim wasn't sat front row at Balenciaga's latest runway show, where models stomped down a mud-infested runway. The fashion world couldn't help but wonder, where was she? Well, Kim has taken to Instagram to share that she "couldn't make it" to the runway presentation (presumably due to a scheduling conflict) but that she was sent an iconic dress by the brand anyway - and we're majorly jealous.

She posted a carousel of images of herself wearing the exclusive outfit and we're equally jealous and amazed. The strapless dress is made entirely out of (*drum roll*) belts. We count a total of around 14 brown belts which appear to boast vintage metal fastenings in circular and rectangular shapes and have been attached together to make a strapless mini dress.

It's a seriously daring look but, of course, Kim pulls it off...

