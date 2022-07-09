Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Diet Sent Her to a ​​Rheumatologist for Psoriatic Arthritis: 'I Was Freaking Out'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

Gotham/Getty

Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe Met Gala moment is still the talk of the town.

The SKIMS founder, 41, who is Allure's August 2022 cover star, told the magazine that the three-week diet she went on to fit into Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" gown caused her to have a "really painful" psoriasis flare. (Kardashian typically eats a plant-based diet and ate real meat leading up to the Met Gala.)

"Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn't really move my hands," she said. "I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it's calmed down."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Asking Photographers to 'Stop' Taking Pictures of Her

Kardashian opened up about her Met Gala prep in May, sharing that she put herself on a strict diet of no carbs and sugar for three weeks so she could ultimately fit into the dress for the big night.

"I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 pounds down today," Kardashian told Vogue correspondent La La Anthony on the red carpet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We're having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala]," she admitted.

The reality TV star also addressed some of the criticism she received from undergoing such a strict regimen, telling Allure, "If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that's not a good message."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's Jean-Paul Gaultier Dress Pays Tribute to Madonna's 1992 Breast-Baring Runway Look

"But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don't see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft," she continued.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Says She 'Hates' Her 'Wrinkly' Hands but Reveals Sweet Reason She Embraces Them

Kardashian, who recently launched her skincare line, SKKN, also discussed her feelings on beauty and the aging process, telling the magazine that despite her being at peace with her looks, "I would still do anything to look and feel youthful."

"I really, genuinely care about looking good," she added. "I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above."