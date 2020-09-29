Kim Kardashian's latest hair is a Love Island inspired dream

From Cosmopolitan

In this modern world of collaborations, these days I've come to realise that no level of pop-culture mash-up is ever off the cards.

That in mind, I shouldn't have been surprised this morning when, while carrying out my daily Kardashian stalk, I spotted Kim's latest hair switch-up.

Let me be clear, we've had such a rollercoaster with the Kardashian clan's hairstyles in 2020 that literally nothing surprises me anymore, from toe-length braids to snake print hair and beyond.

That said, the one aesthetic I never expected Kim Kardashian to experiment with (perhaps naively), is the Love Island aesthetic.

But, ever the mane-maverick, Kim posted a story last night promoting BFF and collaborator Mario Dedivanovic's first makeup collection and her hair looked distinctly Essex (in the best of ways, might I add).



Let me break the look down. The Yorkshire Terrier hairstyle, as it is fondly known (because of its resemblance to a cutely-coiffed Terrier), is a look frontiered by the likes of Dani Dyer, Megan Barton Hanson, Hayley Hughes, and even Mrs Hinch.



It can appear with many variations, but mainstay aspects of the hairstyle are: a half-up style ponytail secured high at the crown of the head with elastics hidden by hair or a cute bow, tumbling bottom-half curly lengths, and often strands at the front of the parting, tucked behind the ears.









Sure, Kim's no stranger to high-glam - but there's something about the sheer Britishness of this quintessentially Essex hairstyle appearing on Kim K that my brain is struggling to cope with.

View photos Photo credit: Kim Kardashian - Instagram More

That said, it's a super speedy way to create the illusion of volume thanks to the push-up effect of pony-elastics, and it's also the perfect greasy hair cover-up because of the way it pulls back greasy roots and spotlights the curlier, cleaner-looking lengths.

...So really, can you really blame Kim for wanting a piece of the action?



Follow Kate on Instagram





You Might Also Like