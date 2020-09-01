Kim Kardashian's Friends (and Fans!) Star in Special SKIMS Ad to Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary

Vanessa Beecroft

Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS just dropped an unforgettable campaign to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the shapewear brand.

"To celebrate our upcoming @SKIMS 1 year anniversary on September 10th, we’re giving thanks to our amazing community!" Kardashian West, 39, said on Twitter. "I’m so excited to introduce our Anniversary Campaign featuring our biggest fans and a some of the most beautiful women who inspire me."

Shot by photographer Vanessa Beecroft, the stunning campaign images feature stars La La Anthony, Rumer Willis, Jodie Turner Smith, Addison Rae, Precious Lee, Yovanna Ventura, Amelia Grey Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin. Plus, Kardashian West tapped eight loyal SKIMS customers to model the pieces as a way to give back for their year of support.

"This @skims campaign is so special to me because I get to celebrate the people that have had my back forever! I had to make sure my girl @MyleezaKardash was front and center! My biggest fan from day 1, I Had to see her on a huge billboard!!!" Kardashian West tweeted.

The star also sent out 100 one-of-a-kind SKIMS-themed press boxes to 100 fans as a special thank you. "Our fans and our customers are always our biggest inspiration behind the brand and so to celebrate this milestone we're going to be gifting our biggest fans and our best customers all of this exclusive SKIMS merch," Kardashian West said.

This @skims campaign is so special to me because I get to celebrate the people that have had my back forever! I had to make sure my girl @MyleezaKardash was front and center! My biggest fan from day 1, I

Had to see her on a huge billboard!!! pic.twitter.com/auvcrPpptq

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 1, 2020

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 1, 2020

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 1, 2020

Inside are custom SKIMS dolls decked out in tiny shapewear pieces ("They are so cute!" Kardashian West said), silicone SKIMS-branded pouches, stickers, a calendar and a chocolate bar. And of course, the box wouldn't be complete without some SKIMS pieces too.

— 𝕜𝕖𝕝𝕤 💍 (@itsKELSEYtho) September 1, 2020

One of the fans who received the gift box shared her goodies on Twitter and said the handwritten note from Kardashian West was one of her "favorite" parts about it.

The note which was signed "Kim" read, "Dear Kelsey, I wanted to thank you for your support of SKIMS this last year! Fans like you are the inspiration behind everything we do at SKIMS and I can't wait to celebrate more together."

Another fan who shared her gift box thanked Kardashian West and SKIMS saying: "Thank yo so much for always including us and making us feel so special special @KimKardashian @skims 🖤 so grateful for this beautiful gift. How beautiful is my Skims Barbie!!! You guys really did that WOW."

When Kardashian West first launched her brand in September 2019, she told PEOPLE that she wanted the pieces to accentuate women’s bodies, but be more comfortable than shapewear's traditionally known for. “I’ve noticed a lot of people don’t wear shapewear because they’ve felt too claustrophobic or restricted in it, but those people love SKIMS,” she said. “This is something that people feel very comfortable in."

Creating an extensive shade and size range (the shapewear is sold in sizes XXS to 5XL and came in nine different tonal colors at launch) was also a non-negotiable for Kardashian West.

“I used to have to dye my shapewear with tea bags in the sink to get the right shade of nude that would blend into my skin,” the star said. “I’d blow dry it, then if it needed to make it a shade darker, I’d put more tea bags in again. I’ve only seen two colors — one standard nude and one black. I’m so proud of [this] line."