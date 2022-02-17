Kim Kardashian's Friends, Family Are Excited to See Her 'Genuinely Happy' with Pete Davidson: Source

Kim Kardashian's loved ones are supportive of her romance with Pete Davidson.

A source tells PEOPLE that the SKIMS mogul's "friends are excited to see her genuinely happy" amid her relationship with Davidson.

"Everyone around her is just happy she's happy," the source says.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, first made headlines in October 2021 while sharing an onscreen kiss on Saturday Night Live. During the episode, which marked Kardashian's hosting debut, the pair played iconic Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, they sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. At the time, a source said "they hang in the same circles" and are "just friends," but the two continued to fuel romance speculation with various outings thereafter.

Earlier this month, Davidson called Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time in an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams.

Kardashian and Davidson's relationship has flourished amid her ongoing divorce battle with ex Kanye West. Together, Kardashian — who has requested to be declared legally single — and West, 44, share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.

kim kardashian; pete davidson

Getty (2)

West recently said he is "working on [his] communication" after sharing an influx of posts on Instagram related to Kardashian and Davidson.

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication," he wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."

In her recent cover story for Vogue's March 2022 issue, the Kardashians star said she made "changes" in her life that caused the exes to split.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good," she said.

"Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy," the mom of four continued. "I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."