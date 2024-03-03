Kim Kardashian's Fashion Faux Pas at the Balenciaga Show Was Not a Mistake

JULIEN DE ROSA/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian arrived at the Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show in the gothic gown of Morticia Addam's dreams.

On March 3, Kardashian wore a lace turtleneck dress from the luxury fashion house's fall/winter 2024-2025 collection, complete with a sheer bust, dramatic sleeve flares, and an unexpected open back emphasized by her thick, slicked back ponytail. However, while Kardashian didn't wear a single piece of jewelry, one eye-catching accessory definitely stole focus from the body-hugging look: a large, errant Balenciaga tag left dangling down her back.

Look, many shoppers are guilty of purchasing an expensive dress with the hopes of returning it after an event, but at least they have the forethought to tuck the tags in! Apparently, Kardashian never had to learn that trick.

Balenciaga : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

You're telling me that not a single one of these photographers gave her a heads up?

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-BALENCIAGA-ARRIVALS JULIEN DE ROSA/Getty Images

Jokes aside, this was obviously a purposeful fashion stunt—which I would have been able to tell you without knowing that the Balenciaga models walked the runway with the same tags attached to their looks. But they did!

Balenciaga - Runway - Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Paris Fashion Week Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Balenciaga - Runway - Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Paris Fashion Week Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

This is not the first time Kardashian has committed to the bit for Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia. In December 2023, she carried an Erewhon x Balenciaga grocery bag as a purse to the brand's fall 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles. While the paper bag wasn't actually for sale, the brand did sell a reusable grocery tote from the collection for $425.

Later that month, the reality star stepped out in a pair of split-toe Balenciaga flip-flops that resemble a pair of disposable pedicure sandals for a very normal price of $450. The porcelain coffee cup in her hand is still on sale for $150.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 08, 2023 Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Clearly, Kardashian and Gvasalia love a gimmick. So, is this latest stunt a rejection of the quiet luxury craze, the start of a new trend, or simply a stir up views and clicks? That's for Kim Kardashian and Gvasalia to know and for you to discuss on social media.

Originally Appeared on Glamour