Kim Kardashians drops new shapewear styles in celebration of SKIMS' first anniversary

Kim Kardashian, 39, is celebrating the first anniversary of her undergarment line by giving back to the community, starting with pulling out all the stops for SKIMS’ latest campaign. The campaign, shot by photographer and contemporary artist Vanessa Beecroft, features Kardashian’s close circle of celebrity and influencer friends like La La Anthony, Rumer Willis, Yovanna Ventura and Addison Rea — who BTW has been spending a questionable amount of quality time with Kourtney Kardashian.
The campaign also casts real-life SKIMS customers including the reality star’s long-time fan who goes by the name Myleeza Kardash.
This @skims campaign is so special to me because I get to celebrate the people that have had my back forever! I had to make sure my girl @MyleezaKardash was front and center! My biggest fan from day 1, I— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 1, 2020
Had to see her on a huge billboard!!! pic.twitter.com/auvcrPpptq
Expressing her gratitude for the epic billboard campaign, last week, Myleeza tweeted, “Girl you about to make me cry! You know we go WAY back! I was 15 cursing people out for you and getting in trouble by my mom for cursing on the internet I love you soooo much!”
In a separate tweet, Myleeza gave followers a sneak peek of the most recent SKIMS gift box. “Thank you @skims for my anniversary box! My Skims doll has braids just like me! Representation matters.”
"It's wild to think that it's already been one year since we launched SKIMS. I’m eternally grateful for the love and support that our customers have shown both me and the brand,” Kardashian said in an official statement. "I've loved seeing everyone's photos in SKIMS and reading the comments on social media, and I wanted to use this time, the campaign, and customer gifting to really say thank you. The customers are our inspiration for developing new ideas and collections and there is so much more to come. I can’t wait to share it all and continue to grow our amazing community."
SKIMS continues to garner respect for filling in huge gaps in the market by offering sculpting and supportive bodysuits, undergarments, loungewear and accessories in a wide range of skin tones and sizes.
With today being the official anniversary of SKIMS, the brand is dropping four new shapewear styles, a new colour, and a restock of our classic styles that have become your go-to for comfortable and soothing support.
To shop the newest anniversary drops and a few of our favourite SKIMS styles, browse through the selection below.
