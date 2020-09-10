Kim Kardashians drops new shapewear styles in celebration of SKIMS' first anniversary

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is celebrating the first anniversary of her undergarment line by giving back to the community, starting with pulling out all the stops for SKIMS’ latest campaign. The campaign, shot by photographer and contemporary artist Vanessa Beecroft, features Kardashian’s close circle of celebrity and influencer friends like La La Anthony, Rumer Willis, Yovanna Ventura and Addison Rea — who BTW has been spending a questionable amount of quality time with Kourtney Kardashian.

The campaign also casts real-life SKIMS customers including the reality star’s long-time fan who goes by the name Myleeza Kardash.

This @skims campaign is so special to me because I get to celebrate the people that have had my back forever! I had to make sure my girl @MyleezaKardash was front and center! My biggest fan from day 1, I

Had to see her on a huge billboard!!! pic.twitter.com/auvcrPpptq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 1, 2020

Expressing her gratitude for the epic billboard campaign, last week, Myleeza tweeted, “Girl you about to make me cry! You know we go WAY back! I was 15 cursing people out for you and getting in trouble by my mom for cursing on the internet I love you soooo much!”





