Kim Kardashian's Blunt Micro-Fringe Is Giving "Parisian It-Girl" Realness

Recently, Kim Kardashian's hair transformations have been a hot topic of discussion among fans and critics alike. Her ever-changing hairstyle choices have kept her followers on their toes, wondering what look she will debut next.

One of her most talked-about hairstyles was her social media dubbed "fuck ass bob" chop. This look consisted of a short, blunt bob that left many fans divided. While some loved the edginess of the cut, others thought it wasn't the right fit for the reality star. Another striking look that Kim recently rocked was her XL icy blue tresses. This look starkly contrasted her natural dark brown locks and it definitely turned heads. But now, it seems Kim has taken after her older sister, Kourtney and opted for a new micro-fringe.

Kim Kardashian Micro Bangs Hairstyle Fall Hair Trends Photos Instagram

On the scene in Los Angeles for This Is About Humanity's fifth annual charity event, Kim's hair was pulled into a sleek ponytail, leaving her face to be framed by eyebrow-grazing, blunt-cut baby bangs. These bangs weren't just any ole' bangs; the fringes were full of cultivated shine and luster and paired beautifully with her high-neck, long-sleeved black maxi dress adorned with a leather waist belt.

With Kim and Kourtney leading the micro-fringe hair trend ahead of fall, dare we say this autumn will be a season of daring 'do's? Time will only tell.