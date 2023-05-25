Kim Kardashian's blue leather crop top co-ord has left us all kinds of confused

Kim Kardashian has worn some internet-breaking looks in her time. The reality TV star turned entrepreneur has created a fearless fashion reputation for herself and is never one to shy away from pushing the boundaries or making headlines, whether that be in a see-through suit, slogan-emblazoned baby tee, or Kill Bill-esque leather jacket.

And her latest appearance at the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit – a gala honouring visionary figures in fashion, design, and the arts that brings together industry leaders and Parsons alumni – in New York City last night, certainly stood out. Tbh, it's left us feeling all kinds of confused.

Let's break it down. Kim arrived wearing a custom Balmain lewk, fitting given the fashion house's Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing, was one of the designers being acknowledged at the event). The 'fit in question consisted of a high-neck sleeveless crop top and coordinating maxi skirt constructed from blue leather.

Finishing just below her bust, the ruching detail on the top paired with its high neckline gave the feeling of armour and resembled a breastplate with its solid construction. The skirt however had an altogether different vibe. The sarong style sat low on Kim's hips and featured further ruching as well as a thigh-high slit. With her hair worn in loose wet-look waves and thrown over one shoulder, it added a real beach babe element to the ensemble.

The custom co-ord is the second head-to-toe leather look Kim has worn in recent weeks, tapping into the Matrix micro trend that celebs including Hailey Bieber have sported this season. The blue colourway is a vibrant hue for the SKIMS founder who usually sticks to a fairly neutral and monochrome colour palette. The revealing outfit highlighted Kim's toned core, which she drew further attention to with a Y2K silver belly chain. Silver and clear heeled sandals finished the look.

As confused as we are about Kim's 'fit, we aren't exactly mad at it. If anyone is going to pull off such a bold mash-up, it's Kim.

Just last week the mother of four stepped out in a swimsuit as a top. Was she at the beach? No. Does that matter? Not to Kim. Repping her own line, naturally, at a SKIMS pop-up shop, she paired the zip-up one-piece with black baggy joggers and pink thigh-high neon pink boots, both from Balenciaga.

Hey, we don't make the rules, but one thing's clear – they *definitely* don't apply to Kim Kardashian.

