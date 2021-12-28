Kim Kardashian wore a chocolate-brown gown for Christmas Eve and we're ~ obsessed ~

Photo credit: Kim Kardashian/@kimkardashian

Ever wondered what Kim Kardashian and the fam wear on Christmas Eve? Wonder no more, as Kim just shared some adorable (and high-fashion) family photos from 24 December.

The reality TV star posted a selection of gorgeous photos of her and her four children – North West, Chicago, Saint and Psalm – as well as Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, to Instagram with the caption, "Christmas Eve 2021 🎄🎅🏼."

While Khloé opted for an angelic, custom-made gown by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti, Kim appeared to continue her love affair with Balenciaga, wearing a custom-made gown, comprising of a ruched long-sleeved top (all the way down to her fingers, in fact), a wrap skirt, and her signature pant-boots. All in a delicious, chocolatey shade of brown.

Meanwhile, North and Chicago were dressed in bubblegum-pink ensembles, reminiscent of Kim's Balenciaga's crushed velvet bodysuit, which she wore to host Saturday Night Live earlier on in the year. Saint and Psalm also looked very smart, each wearing a cool black shirt and trousers combination.

You can see the various *looks* for yourself, here:

It's not the first time Kim's made quite the impression in Balenciaga. In addition to her cracking SNL performance, Kim took the Met Gala 2021 by storm with her black, head-to-toe black Balenciaga fit.

She also wore a Balenciaga (and those pant-boots) for a festive party in early December, describing herself as a "Balenci Baby" in the accompanying Instagram post, which you can see here:

It's safe to say her latest look has drawn *a lot* of praise. Cat Quinn commented, "Omg babies in balenciaga😍," while Allison Statter added, "Ur outfit is 🔥…. Love all of you so much!"

Kardashian stans are also all over the look, with many pointing out how similar Chicago and Kim look:

Chicago is so beautiful

Chi looks exactly like you

Kim you and chi are abosulte twins 😍😍😍😍😍 [sic



Yep, that's one good-looking family.

