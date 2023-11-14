Kim Kardashian Wore the Catsuit Version of Chris Evans's Cable-Knit Sweater

Catwoman 🤝 Captain America.

Tyrone Lebon for Marc Jacobs

Kim Kardashian has practically become synonymous with catsuits, between her famous pink Saturday Night Live jumpsuit to her signature pantaboots. Now, the style icon is ushering in the holidays with a festive version of her go-to staple in yet another fashion campaign with Marc Jacobs.

On Tuesday, the reality star shared a series of images from the fashion house's latest shoot that captured Kardashian in a variety of festive offerings, from a bedazzled corset to a metallic puffer. One look in particular screamed Kim K. and consisted of a white cable knit bodycon catsuit with long sleeves, attached gloves, and a sweater-like details. The jumper, which also appeared to have attached footies, was styled with strappy metallic silver platform shoes (a motif throughout the brand's recent collections), a shimmery shoulder bag, a chunky pearl-and-silver choker, and matching drop earrings.

Tyrone Lebon for Marc Jacobs

Although Kardashian was last seen with her brunette locks, in this shoot, the mogul had super long pin-straight blonde hair that was parted down the middle to reveal dark roots. She kept her glam simple with feathery lashes and a golden-brown glossy lip.

Another look consisted of a bedazzled white corset top paired with ribbed sweater bottoms that were folded at the waist. A silver choker that spelled out Marc Jacobs matched her chunky "M" and "J" earrings.

In a different image, Kardashian leaned into the metallics for the holidays in a head-to-toe chrome look that included an iridescent corset, a shiny puffer coat, matching logomania trousers, gloves, and a large matching quilted tote bag. Once again, a pearl choker and earrings completed the look.

Tyrone Lebon for Marc Jacobs

According to a press release, the Resort 2023 campaign played "off the hi-shine and tactile textures of the ready-to-wear and accessories" with a "latex set."

"Kim showcases the Resort 2023 collection: crystal embroidery detailing, metallics, and oversized silhouettes first conceptualized for the runway, are now reimagined for the everyday wardrobe," the statement explained. "The Marc Jacobs monogram print continues to be explored in a range of new treatments, as seen in metallic denim sets and bodycon catsuits. Inspiration from the runway also extends to the seasonal accessory assortment."

