Kim Kardashian Wore an Ab-Baring Skirt With the Highest Slit

Kim Kardashian has been blessing our feeds with tropical bikini-clad beach photos as of late, taking our vacation (and swimwear) jealously to new levels. Her most recent travel post showed off a super sexy nighttime look alongside her two friends, Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro.

For the moonlit post, Kim opted for a black lycra outfit that consisted of an ab-baring bandeau top and matching skirt with a knotted midsection and the highest front slit that showed off both of her toned legs. She paired the set with black leather lace-up stilettos that ran the whole way up to her knee. She accessorized with oversized bangles, a matching ring, and a slicked-back ponytail.

"🌑 Moon Manifestations 🌑 ," she captioned the gallery of photos which showed the three girls walking toward the camera and posing on a bench. Pierson wore a matching black bra top and skirt set, while Halcro chose a long tiger-striped dress.

The last couple of weeks, Kim's been sharing sexy swimwear selfies left and right. In some of the posts, the social media star tagged her underwear and shape wear company SKIMs, previewing an upcoming swim collection. In other images, Kim teased her new relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson. She even sported a "P"-emblazoned baseball cap in one Instagram with the caption, "Beach 🅿️arty."

"P" is for Pete and also "please more bikini pics!"