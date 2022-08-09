Kim Kardashian ‘Won’t Stand For’ Kanye West’s ‘Skete Davidson Dead’ Breakup Post

Kanye West had a very Kanye West reaction to news that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend of nine months Pete Davidson broke up last week. The rapper shared a mock New York Times Instagram post declaring 'Skete Davidson Dead at 28.' Kardashian hasn’t said anything publicly about it, but make no mistake: she is not happy.

The Daily Mail spoke to a source close to Kardashian about West’s very public gesture, and that source made it clear Kardashian is enraged that her ex-husband and father of her four children is acting this way.

'Kim won’t stand for this,' the source said. 'She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t. She has been vigorously defending Pete. She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects. She has tried incredibly hard to have a good co-parenting situation for the children. She won’t stand for this type of behaviour from him.'

West bullied Davidson throughout his nine months dating Kardashian. In February, West shared private texts between him and Kardashian where she asked him to tell his followers not to hurt her boyfriend as she was concerned about Davidson’s safety. In March, the same day West and Kardashian’s marriage status was legally dissolved, West released a music video depicting himself burying a cartoon man resembling Davidson alive.

Kardashian made one public statement in February, asking West to stop his attacks on her. She wrote in her IG story:

Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.

I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.

West’s actions come shortly after a source told Entertainment Tonight that his relationship with Kardashian had actually gotten slightly better in late July.

The source said then, 'Kanye is still bitter about everything, but he is attempting to accept that Pete is here to stay. Kanye will never fully give up on the idea of getting back together with Kim, but he is slowly understanding that it is getting less and less realistic, and that torments him. He is purposely laying low right now as he knows he has gotten himself into enough controversy and he is finally recognising that. Their co-parenting routine is manageable and Kim is doing her best to make it work.'

