Kim Kardashian Wipes Out While Wakeboarding Over Fourth of July Weekend

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian can hang 10!

On Monday, the 40-year-old reality star posted footage of herself wakeboarding on a lake over the July 4 weekend.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story Monday, someone yelled "Alright, relax!" as Kim struggled to stay balanced on the wakeboard, which was being pulled by a motorboat. Shrieking as she got some air, the KKW Beauty mogul fell and tumbled into the water.

Poking fun at the fail, she topped the video with a crying-laughing emoji.

Despite the wipeout, Kim gracefully hopped back up and successfully rode a wave, then posting a photo of herself posing in a black wetsuit and life jacket with a Liquid Force wakeboard.

The SKIMS founder also revealed that Khloé Kardashian was also there for the adventurous activity, joking that her younger sister was "not feeling" her playlist for the event, featuring Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Adorably Matches in Black Swimsuit with 3-Year-Old Daughter Chicago: 'My Twin Forever'

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Kim posted fun footage of son Saint, 5, and daughter Chicago, 3, taking turns on a water slide. Sitting by his sister's side, Saint playfully gave his little sister a push down the huge slide and into the water.

"Oh!" an adult exclaimed in the background, as Chicago made a splash.

"Just when I thought Saint was being nice," Kim teased in text on the video.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shares daughter North, 8, and son Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West. The celebrity couple split in February when Kim filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

Since the news broke, the mom of four has enjoyed quality time with her kids on vacation. In April, Kim shared snaps from a tropical trip, like lounging by the pool with her three youngest children.

Story continues

In the photos, Chicago, Saint and Psalm climbed onto their mom as she relaxed on a lounge chair, soaking up some sun.

"Mom life on vacay! #SpringBreak" Kim captioned the cute pics.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Partners with Team USA on Official Loungewear for Olympic Athletes

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Kim is "doing great" since separating from her spouse.

"She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file," the source said. "She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision."

Kim Kardashian West/Vogue Kim Kardashian West and her kids for Vogue

The insider added that the former couple's children "are doing well" and that West sees them "often."

Since the divorce filing, Kim and the kids have continued to live in the Hidden Hills mansion the family once shared. A source previously told PEOPLE that the reality star has no plans to move out her brood for the time being.

"They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better. Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy," the source said in March. "He doesn't want to fight with Kim about anything."