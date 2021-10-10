Kim Kardashian West Opens ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Edgy O.J. Simpson Joke and Jabs at Her Family

Kim Kardashian West opened her hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live” with a rapid-fire string of edgy jokes about her family, including a nod her father’s history of defending accused double-murderer O.J. Simpson.

Wearing a bright pink body suit, Kardashian West made a reference to her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, who was a close friend of Simpson. She noted that her father introduced her to the first Black person that she ever met. “Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?” she said with a grin. She addressed Simpson’s sordid history. Having known Simpson “does leave a mark,” she said. “Or several. Or none at all. I still don’t know.”

Simpson, the former NFL great, was acquitted of the brutal murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in 1995.

