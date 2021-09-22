Kim Kardashian West, Jason Sudeikis and more will make 'SNL' hosting debuts in October

Live from New York, it's Kim Kardashian West!

"Saturday Night Live," NBC's long-running sketch show, has announced the first four pairings of hosts (all first-timers) and musical guests for Season 47.

The program returns Oct. 2 (11:30 EDT/8:30 PDT) with "Loki" actor Owen Wilson and CMA-winner Kacey Musgraves. Reality star and entrepreneur Kardashian West follows on Oct. 9, paired with musical guest Halsey. Although the SKIMS shapewear founder might be having second thoughts: In a tweet sharing the news on Wednesday, she wrote there was "no turning back now!!!! LOL."

Oscar winner Rami Malek will host Oct. 16 and Grammy winner Young Thug (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) will make his debut as show artist. Oct. 23 will be a homecoming for Jason Sudeikis, who wrote and/or starred on "SNL" from 2003 to 2013. Singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile will be the musical act (her first time).

"SNL" clinched eight Emmys this year, including a win for outstanding variety sketch series. Hosts Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph picked up trophies for outstanding guest actor and guest actress in a comedy series.

At Sunday's Emmys ceremony, "Ted Lasso" star Sudeikis playfully called out "SNL" Lorne Michaels in his acceptance speech for lead actor in a comedy for being MIA.

"I want to thank Lorne, who went to go take a dump now – perfect," Sudeikis cracked. "He's going to get home, he's going to watch it. He loves watching the Emmys at home. It's fine. It's fine. 'Which home?' is the big question."

