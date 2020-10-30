Kim Kardashian West Goes As Carole Baskin For Halloween In 'Tiger King' Family Costume

Kim Kardashian West has a Halloween message for fans: Hey, all you cool cats and kittens!

The reality-TV star went full Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat in Florida and a subject of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” for the holiday and even got her friends and family involved.

Kardashian West’s friend Jonathan Cheban donned a costume to look like Joe Exotic, Baskin’s nemesis in the documentary, while her four children ― North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm ― all went as little tigers.

Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers 🐅 #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/eYl2fZsyN3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2020

In a series of videos shared to her Instagram story, Kardashian West offered fans some behind-the-scenes tidbits of the gang getting themselves in costume.

North is even seen singing a now-viral TikTok song written about “Tiger King,” set to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” When Kardashian West says “Carole Baskin!” in the lilt of the song, North responds: “Killed her husband, whacked him!” (Baskin has repeatedly denied the allegation, and authorities have never filed charges against her or anyone else in the disappearance of husband Don Lewis in 1997.)

Another snippet shows Cheban’s Joe Exotic going to town on what appears to be some tater tots.

The ferocious costumes appeared on the Skims founder’s social media pages on the heels of her announcing an unusual gift she got from husband Kanye West for her 40th birthday.

The rapper had gotten her a hologram of Kardashian West’s late father, Robert Kardashian, who died of cancer in 2003. The Robert Kardashian hologram declared Kanye the “most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world” and called his daughter beautiful.

“I am so proud of the woman you’ve become, Kimberly,” the image said. “The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family.”

In a tweet about the gift, Kardashian West called the hologram “so lifelike” and said she and her family “watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”

