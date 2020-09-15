Kim Kardashian West to Freeze Instagram, Facebook Accounts to Protest Hate Speech

Kim Kardashian West has joined the “#StopProfitForHate” campaign against , telling followers that she will suspend her use of Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday.

“I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation — created by groups to sow division and split America apart — only to take steps after people are killed,” she wrote in social-media posts. “Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy.”

Kardashian West said she will “freeze” her Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and urged others to do the same. The reality TV star, activist and entrepreneur has 188 million followers in Instagram and over 30 million on Facebook.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The “#StopHateForProfit” campaign, launched by groups including the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League earlier this summer, was joined by hundreds of companies who pledged to suspend advertising on Facebook platforms temporarily. The goal of the initiative is to urge the company to more aggressively block hate speech and misinformation. Facebook has said it has been taking proactive measures on the issue but execs have denied that they have being coerced by marketer pressure. “We are making changes – not for financial reasons or advertiser pressure, but because it is the right thing to do,” COO Sheryl Sandberg wrote in a July blog post.

