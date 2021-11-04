Kim Kardashian West Arrives to Dinner at Zero Bond in New York City

Kim Kardashian

Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West is out on the town!

The SKIMS founder stepped out in New York City for dinner at Zero Bond, a private social club in NoHo, Wednesday night. For the occasion, she wore an all-black, velour bodycon dress with matching gloves.

She finished off the look with black Balenciaga sunglasses and stiletto boots.

Kardashian West, 41, arrived in New York City earlier this week, and has been spending time with Pete Davidson during her visit. The pair dined privately in Staten Island Tuesday night, PEOPLE confirmed earlier on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news of the duo's dinner together, Kardashian West and Davidson ate at the Italian restaurant Campania. Page Six additionally reported that Davidson, 27, had arranged the dinner for the pair on the rooftop.

pete davidson kim kardashian

Getty (2)

The time spent together comes after Kardashian West hosted Saturday Night Live last month. During the episode, Kardashian West and Davidson kissed for a sketch where they played Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Last weekend, they reunited at Knott's Scary Farm with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. Kardashian West and Davidson were photographed holding hands while riding a roller coaster. (Davidson and Barker know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.)

While a source told PEOPLE on Saturday that Kardashian West and Davidson are just "friends hanging out," a separate source told PEOPLE that the two stars do "have chemistry."

"Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention," said the source, adding that Kardashian West is "having fun and enjoying life" in the wake of her split from Kanye West.

"Her focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date," the source said. "She is very happy and in a good place. She has moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

The KKW Beauty creator shares children North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2, with West. Since she filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper in February, the former couple have focused on co-parenting peacefully.

"It's very important to her that the kids spend as much time as possible with Kanye," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed. They are still moving forward with the divorce."

As for Davidson, PEOPLE confirmed in August that the comedian had split from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor after about five months together.

He was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, and previously dated Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Cazzie David.