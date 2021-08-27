Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress And Seemingly Re-Marries Kanye West At 'Donda' Event

Photo credit: Twitter

Kanye West's third listening party for his upcoming album Donda went down last night, and he and Kim...got married? During the event—which was held at Soldier Field in Chicago—Kanye stood on the front porch of his childhood home (which he fully recreated) and casually lit himself on fire. After the flames went out, he was joined by a woman in a wedding dress who definitely looked like Kim—though her face was covered in a long veil. And uh...it kinda seems like they exchanged vows? Hard to tell, but go ahead and let the celeb conspiracy theorist that lives within you spiral because the rest of the internet is right there with you:

We got Marilyn Manson listening to gospel, Kanye put the GD anthem after a track with Durk, then set himself on fire & lastly, remarried Kim. Bruh WHAT #DONDA #kanye pic.twitter.com/9CumbuNPJH — 🩸🧛♂️🩸 (@vladmarchak) August 27, 2021

Did Kanye and Kim just get back together? This event is nuts lol — Shake4ndbake (@ItsShake4ndbake) August 27, 2021

So did he set himself on fire to get rid of his sins and became a new man with @KimKardashian?! pic.twitter.com/xtrOMnbX3P — Mona Thinavongsa (@MonaThinavongsa) August 27, 2021

Kim and Kanye are the weirdest divorcing couple I've ever seen. #DONDA pic.twitter.com/KAkOkbHnE6 — J!M (@OnlyFans____) August 27, 2021

kanye lit himself on fire than remarried kim within 2 mins pic.twitter.com/6Fe5GgRxKp — d ♡ (@countdemroIIz) August 27, 2021

The way Kanye smiling it’s gotta be Kim bro look at him!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6evqfX373k — WRLD🌟 (@offthegriiiid) August 27, 2021

According to TMZ, this was definitely Kim in the dress (which was Balenciaga Couture in case you're curious), and while it sure looks like they renewed their vows, the outlet's "sources with direct knowledge" maintain they aren't back together and are simply "family forever."

In other Kim and Kanye news, TMZ also recently reported that Kanye just filed documents in Los Angeles to drop the last name West and officially go by "Ye." Kim reportedly won't be joining him, meaning she'll be keeping the last name West despite her impending divorce from Kanye. Apparently "Kim feels it's important for her to keep the same last name as her 4 children," but is super supportive of her ex's name change.

FYI, Kanye talked about the meaning behind Ye with radio host Big Boy back in 2018, explaining "I wanted something to match my energy. I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you.’ So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”

