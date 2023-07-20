Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye West in Her Kids' Lives, Says She Refuses to 'Take That Experience Away'

The SKIMS CEO and her ex-husband finalized their divorce in November and share four kids together — Psalm, Chicago, Saint, and North

Kim Kardashian is putting her kids first.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS CEO, 42, revealed that her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West, 46, had been finalized. In a later scene, Kardashian goes through her storage locker, which contains memories from her marriage.

"This is like my time capsule of the best times, the reality is life is really different and when you know it can never get back there, that's what sucks and that's what's hard," she says in a confessional.

"But my kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them. I had the best dad in the entire world so I would never want to take that experience away from my kids," she continues.

Kardashian shares her four kids — sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 7, and daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 10 — with West.

Earlier this season on The Kardashians, the mom of four opened up about how public drama with West affects their kids. "I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way but God, if people knew," she said. "I would just never do that to my kids."

Speaking of the ups and downs of their relationships, Kardashian said she spent "hours and hours of my days as the cleanup crew."

In a confessional, Kardashian added, "It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved, and you have a family with be so different than what you knew."

"I have to figure out a way to protect and so they still haven't seen anything, but I go into crisis mode," Kardashian admitted in the confessional. "I am the one being accused for and being blamed for so many things. And it really, really is hurtful and it sucks, but I can control how I react and I can control if I'm a mess. Then my kids will see that."

"I really do believe that one day, my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace, and I will try to keep it together at all times."

In 2022, Kardashian told Vogue that she was still her ex's "biggest cheerleader" in front of their kids. "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,' " she said of co-parenting.

"Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through," she added.



