Kim Kardashian wants "age appropriate" boyfriend after split

Kim Kardashian is after an older boyfriend following her split from comedian Pete Davidson last year.

The media personality shared her thoughts about a potential new romance in the latest episode of Disney+ series The Kardashians, which saw her take son Saint and some of his mates, as well as their mums, on a football tour around Europe.

"I have age limits, guys," Kardashian told her fellow travellers when the topic of potential hook-ups emerged. "I need just a little bit more age appropriate. I need like 40s..."

She later commented in a confessional: "When you're single and all your friends are married, it's like you have desperation written on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone.

"I'm genuinely just okay being by myself for a minute, and the right situation will come my way."

Davidson, who is 14 years her junior, first encountered Kardashian when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, before the couple went their separate ways a year later.

Previously opening up on how everything played out between them, Kardashian told her sisters Khloe and Kourtney on their reality show: "I did SNL and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe and I was like, 'Oh sh*t, maybe I just need to try something different'. But Pete does not come to my after party – everyone was at my after party – does not give me the time of day.

"So a few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like 'Hey do you have Pete's number?' And they were like yeah. I text him, I wasn't even thinking like 'Oh my God, I'm going to be in a relationship with him'.

"I was just thinking... like, heard about this BDE [big d**k energy], I need to get out there, I need to just like jumpstart my... I was just basically DTF [down to f**k]."

