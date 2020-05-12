Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Victoria Beckham showcase impressive quarantine style: Get the look

Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Bella Hadid are among celebrities giving us all the quarantine style inspiration we need. (Getty Images)

If you are anything like us you may have been alternating between pyjamas, tracksuit bottoms, and leggings while working from home during lockdown.

Although a spontaneous family quiz, conference call via Zoom, may have changed your quarantine attire ever so slightly - with the addition of a smart top and maybe a touch of make-up.

For those looking for more style inspiration during isolation can turn to celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Bella Hadid, Fearne Cotton and Rochelle Humes for fashion tips.

While some may feel their most comfortable in a flattering pair of gym leggings, others may want to trade their joggers for a bikini for when the weather heats up.

But for those who want to add a touch of glamour to their WFH wardrobe with a floaty summer dress, can take a leaf out of The Saturdays singer’s fashion book.

Humes has showed off her impressive dress-drobe on Instagram over recent weeks, as she has worn designer numbers, such as Loup Charmant dress, as well as a printed Zara maxi one piece.

Spice Girls band member has previously shared a string of photos of her in her workout gear from her Victoria Beckham x Reebok collection, which has seen fans swoon over her looks.

Presenter Cotton, 38, has followed suit and posted images of her in her trusted Sweaty Betty leggings, but also mixed up her wardrobe with chic dresses from small independent brands, and slogan T-shirts.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has opted for a more casual look in lockdown and turned to her own shape and loungewear brand Skims while at home, which her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also been wearing.

For those who want to get the celebrity quarantine style, whether that is a glamorous look with a dress, or more comfortable ensemble, there is a variety of options to choose from to suit everyone’s style and budget.

So whether you want to channel your inner Kardashian, or sporty VB vibes, we have found the exact items to help you on your way.

Shop the celebrity quarantine look

Victoria Beckham

Reebok x Victoria Beckham Adjustable T B Bra in Black | £79 from Victoria Beckham

Reebok x Victoria Beckham Adjustable T B Bra in Black

Kim Kardashian

Cotton Bralette | $32 (£25.47 GBP) from Skims

Cotton Bralette

Fearne Cotton

Contour Workout Leggings | £60 from Sweaty Betty

Contour Workout Leggings

Elizabeth Banks

Elysian Paradise Tana Lawn Cotton Pyjama Set | £195 from Liberty London

Elysian Paradise Tana Lawn Cotton Pyjama Set

Rochelle Humes

Loup Charmant Kitta batwing-sleeve cotton mini dress | £288 from Matches Fashion

Loup Charmant Kitta batwing-sleeve cotton mini dress

Bella Hadid

Firefly bikini top and bottom | £119 (Was £182) from Frankies Bikinis