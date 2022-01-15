Kim Kardashian Upset By Kayne West's Comments About Co-Parenting: 'Healthy Boundaries' Says Source

Abigail Adams
·3 min read
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is upset with the comments made by her ex Kanye West in his upcoming Hollywood Unlocked interview, a source tells PEOPLE.

In the interview with Jason Lee to be released Monday, West, 44, claimed that he had a dispute with Kardashian's security team while picking up the couple's children from school. At one point, West claimed security wouldn't allow him into her home with their 8-year-old daughter North.

A source close to Kardashian tells PEOPLE that while many of West's claims in the interview are "false," West was in fact "not allowed inside" the star's home that day, but says security "didn't stop him from seeing the kids, picking them up or dropping them off."

"He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission," the source says, adding that Kardashian "has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries."

The need to define the boundaries "became necessary" due to "several incidents" where West has upset Kardashian's family, friends, and staff with his "recent unannounced visits," the insider notes.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kardashian and West share two daughters — North, 8, and birthday girl Chicago, 4, — and two sons — Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½. The couple was married for more than seven years before Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

The source says that Kardashian "only wants to protect her children and ensure they have a great relationship with both parents" in wake of their split. West's decision to discuss their personal business in the upcoming interview, they add, is "upsetting."

"Kim wants the children to have a strong relationship with both parents and for him to respect the boundaries and structure she has put in place for them to have some predictability and consistency with their schedule," says the source.

kim kardashian, kanye west
kim kardashian, kanye west

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Shutterstock Kim Kardashian (left), Kanye West

In December, PEOPLE reported that West had purchased a home next door to Kardashian's residence. The rapper confirmed that he purposely bought the home in order to see his kids more during his Hollywood Unlocked interview.

"Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children," he said. "And that's what I want everybody to know."

West added, "Don't play with me, don't play with my children. Ain't no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain't gonna gaslight me."

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City.
Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City.

Brad Barket/Getty Kanye West

West also took issue with North creating a joint TikTok account with her mother in November 2021, according to the teaser for Monday's interview (Kardashian previously said North had been given boundaries regarding her activity on the social media platform).

"My children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission," said West.

