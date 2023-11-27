Kim Kardashian on Trying to Teach 'Tough Critic' North to Be Honest and Not 'Annihilate People for No Reason'

"North won't lie," the mom of four explains

Hulu North West being critical of Kim Kardashian's look

Kim Kardashian is teaching her kid the art of constructive criticism.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, daughter North West, 10, hangs out as the mom of four prepares for the Met Gala. Looking at the design of her mom's look, North says, "It could be just a little bit better."

In her confessional, the SKIMS founder, 43, jokes about her oldest being "critical" and giving different designers "notes" during her fittings.

"This is just her vibe," the mom of four says, asking her to "be easy on me today," and noting North's tendency to tell it too straight.

"I am. I'm not going to lie. I won't say it at all if you don't want me to. I'm not going to lie," North replies.



Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and North

"There's a way to be honest and not hurt people's feelings, so I want you to learn that," Kardashian tells her 10-year-old. "Because there's a way to say, 'You know, I might not love that.'"

"You know, I might not love your necklace or your outfit because I'm just trying to support you because you know, whatever you like, you know," North tries. "Was that good?"

"Yeah, that was a good start," a stressed-looking Kardashian replies.

"North won't lie, and that's amazing. So I'm trying to teach her you don't need to just jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There's a way to soften it up."

Later, North asks, "Can I have this outfit?" to Kardashian's surprise. In her confessional, she explains, "North can be really a tough critic and then she's the sweetest ever. She loves to plan surprises and she's the most thoughtful girl ever."

Kim and North TikTok Kim Kardashian and daughter North West

Speaking to GQ for the cover story of their Men of the Year issue, the SKIMS founder opened up about her parenting style, saying that although she doesn't speak to a therapist for herself, the mom of four does consult one when it comes to her kids.

"I tried a little bit before my marriage ended," Kardashian said of therapy. "I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice. Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting."

In addition to North, Kardashian is mom to daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Read the original article on People.