Kim Kardashian Is 'Trying Her Best to Ignore' Drama with Ex Kanye West: Source

Ally Mauch
·2 min read

Kim Kardashian is trying to keep her life drama-free amid ex Kanye West's recent public statements about their co-parenting relationship.

Kardashian, 41, and West, 44, share four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½. They were married for about seven years before Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

Almost a year later, a source tells PEOPLE the former couple "have been in a better place."

"It's a lot of drama right now," the source says. "Kim is trying her best to ignore it all though. She doesn't want the kids to know what's going on."

"It's all getting very complicated," the insider adds.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

John Shearer/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

RELATED: Kanye West Credits Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner for Helping Him Attend Daughter Chicago's Birthday Party

In an Instagram clip shared by Hollywood Unlocked over the weekend, West said he wasn't invited to Chicago's joint birthday party with cousin Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner's daughter with Travis Scott.

Despite the rapper's claims, another source tells PEOPLE he is "always welcome and does come to family events." West did ultimately end up attending the celebration, per photos and videos family members posted of the event.

In the full Hollywood Unlocked interview, West further alleged that he had a dispute with Kardashian's security team while picking up the couple's children from school. At one point, West said security wouldn't allow him into her home with daughter North.

A source close to Kardashian said that while many of West's claims in the interview are "false," he was in fact "not allowed inside" the star's home that day, but said security "didn't stop him from seeing the kids, picking them up or dropping them off."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Father&#39;s day
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Father's day

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Upset By Kanye West's Comments About Co-Parenting: 'Healthy Boundaries' Says Source

"He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission," the source said, adding that Kardashian "has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries."

The need to define the boundaries "became necessary" due to "several incidents" where West has upset Kardashian's family, friends, and staff with his "recent unannounced visits," the insider said.

Elsewhere in his Hollywood Unlocked interview, West also took issue with North creating a joint TikTok account with her mother in November and opened up about his decision to purchase a home next door to the Kardashian residence.

"Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children," he said. "And that's what I want everybody to know."

