Kim Kardashian is trying to bring back the exposed thong

There are some things that should be left in the early noughties; like dresses worn over jeans, Nokia phones, and exposed thongs. Unfortunately, Kim Kardashian has declared the latter a *thing* again, and we're clinging onto our mid-rise jeans like never before.

Yep, just when you thought you were safe from anything low-cut after this years focus on comfort, it seems Kim is determined to fill us with dread. The 39-year-old shared a picture of herself in a high-neck, fitted black dress with cut-out back, with she styled with a huge slouchy bag and a red g-string.

Kim uploaded the picture to Instagram in honour of designer Matthew Williams' first Givenchy collection, and congratulated the designer on his work.

Followers weren't quite so happy about the addition of the underwear, though, with one commenting: "Nooo it’s going to be the newest fad now :((((," while another wrote: "Dress is cute, but it's a no to the red thong showing for me."

It's not the first noughties trend Kim has decided to try again this week, either. In honour of her latest SKIMS collection, the Kardashian sister teamed up with old BFF Paris Hilton to stage a fake paparazzi-style shoot promoting velour tracksuits. The brand’s new collection, launching next week, is reminiscent of the Juicy Couture tracksuits so loved by Kim and Paris 15 years ago, but with a new twist.

Kim shared a picture to Instagram, captioning it: "Besties for life!!! Me and @parishilton in our skims velour.

"U guys have no idea how tracksuits were our uniform and so happy to make a skims version."

We'll take comfy tracksuits over thongs, please.

