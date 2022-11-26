Kim Kardashian Tells Daughter North About The Night She Conceived Her With Kanye West

Jazmin Tolliver
·2 min read
Kim Kardashian Tells Daughter North About The Night She Conceived Her With Kanye West

From admitting to her grandma that she and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson had sex in front of a fireplace to dishing out a TMI story about getting it on at a “public movie theater,” Kim Kardashian is no stranger to being an open book — even at the strangest times.

During Thursday’s season finale episode of “The Kardashians,” the SKIMS founder got characteristically a little too candid with her oldest daughter, North, about the night she was conceived.

The episode featured footage of North accompanying her mom and grandma, Kris Jenner, to Paris, France, to attend Couture Fashion Week as they prepared to make an appearance at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in July in support of designer Olivier Rousteing.

In one of the clips, Kardashian explained how the french fashion icon might have had something to do with North’s creation.

“Northie, I’ve known Olivier since before you were a baby,” Kardashian, 42, told the 9-year-old during the episode. 

The mother-of-four revealed she was wearing a blue gown designed by Rousteing, 36, on the night she conceived North with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Angel Ball 2012 at Cipriani, Wall Street on Oct. 22, 2012 in New York City. The reality star is wearing the aforementioned blue dress.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Angel Ball 2012 at Cipriani, Wall Street on Oct. 22, 2012 in New York City. The reality star is wearing the aforementioned blue dress.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Angel Ball 2012 at Cipriani, Wall Street on Oct. 22, 2012 in New York City. The reality star is wearing the aforementioned blue dress.

“And [Rousteing] gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me. It was my birthday the year before you were born, and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant, and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress,” Kardashian said.

The Hulu reality series then showed a throwback image of the star wearing the royal blue gown at the 2012 Angel Ball on Oct. 22 — just one day after her birthday.

She added, “So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you’re on this planet.”

The former couple, who also share kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, tied the knot in 2014. After more than seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

Despite the revelation, North didn’t appear fazed by her mom’s confession as she listened keenly while munching on French fries in France’s capital city.

Gushing about her fashion-filled trip with North, Kardashian said, “I just love when North is feeling herself. I’m just so happy that she’s loving this experience. That just makes me happy. What a lucky girl, honestly.” 

Episodes of “The Kardashians” are currently streaming on Hulu.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • A TikToker who went viral using AI to guess what the Kardashians would look like without plastic surgery said he just wanted to share his love of tech

    Keith Lee, a host on live stream show Vandahoodlive, used AI technology to guess what the Kardashian family would look like without plastic surgery.

  • Donald Trump says Kanye West asked him for advice about his 'difficulties' over dinner at Mar-a-Lago

    Trump told the rapper he "should definitely not run for President" when he "unexpectedly" turned up at his Florida club with three friends on Tuesday.

  • Stop What You're Doing: SKIMS Is Having a Huuuuge Black Friday Sale on Its Best-Selling Items RN

    SKIMS, the shapewear and clothing brand by Kim Kardashian, is having a huge sale right now on underwear, loungewear, bodysuits, and more. Ummm, we have some very important news: Kim Kardashian's shapewear line SKIMS is having its coveted bi-annual sale right now! The shopping extravaganza comes amid other Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, and it features some of the brand's best-selling items (including shapewear, bodysuits, loungewear, and underwear at a fraction of the original price).

  • Buffalo Bills defeat Detroit Lions with Thanksgiving field goal in final seconds

    Placekicker Tyler Bass sealed the win with two seconds left on the clock in Detroit.

  • 4 clues that point to the conclusion of the 'Knives Out' sequel 'Glass Onion'

    Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion" features a brand new mystery for Benoit Blanc to unravel. Here are four major clues that point to the ending.

  • Glass Onion: Daniel Craig says he doesn’t want fans ‘to get politically hung up’ on Benoit Blanc’s sexuality

    Actor doesn’t want to ‘make a song and dance’ about his character’s queerness

  • King Charles’s Uncle Had a Wardrobe Mishap—And We Nearly Missed It

    All eyes were on the British royals earlier this month when they attended the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. But there’s one family member who received the wrong kind of attention. King Charles’s uncle, Prince Edward, suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction at the highly publicized event. At one point, the Duke of Kent appeared on the balcony next to Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. Prince Edward was wearing his military uniform, but it was noticeably missing a butt

  • Dua Lipa shares recording studio photos with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger

    The "Levitating" singer shared snaps of herself and the Rolling Stones frontman on Instagram.

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

    DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. The Bills were back in Detroit after the NFL shifted their previous

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.