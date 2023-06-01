Kim Kardashian Talks About the New Mystery Man in Her Life in “Kardashians” Clip

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Kim Kardashian seems to have a new man in her life, per a preview clip for the upcoming episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the teaser for season three's third episode, which drops next Thursday, the mogul is seen entertaining text exchanges with a new mystery man she calls Fred. Not much else is specified in the preview, but it follows previous comments Kardashian made on the show about her exasperation with ex-husband Kanye West.

In her confessional from the teaser clip, Kardashian says, "Two years my ass"—a presumable reference to her past comments about wanting to be single for a few more years following her nine-month-long stint with Pete Davidson. "I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years," she said on a Goop podcast episode in late-December. And in last month's appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, she also shared that despite being a "hopeless romantic," she wants to take her time finding a new partner: "I think there's so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life," Kardashian said.

While there's not much yet known about Kardashian's new man, he likely won't be seen on the show any time soon, if at all. On Thursday's episode, Kardashian made clear that despite her well-publicized life as a reality star, she wouldn't throw anyone else in the spotlight without their consent, particularly someone she's newly dating.

"You can't film with someone ... that doesn't have aspirations of being on a reality show. Bottom line," she said in the second episode of season three.

She also spoke of her romance with Davidson, whom she featured on the show last year. "It's hard when you start dating someone and you're on a reality show, so Pete and I had that conversation right away," Kardashian continued. "You obviously know what you're getting yourself into. But then the fans were like, 'Pete's not on the show!' and I was like, 'We said that from the start, it's not what he does.' Then I opened up, then I had him on the show. I talked about every last thing, what else do you want?"

She added, "I'm not gonna meet someone and be like, 'Pause! Before we really get to a place, will you be on my show?' And he was still on, guys! He was on at what level he was comfortable with."

You Might Also Like