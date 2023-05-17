Kim Kardashian Takes On New York City in Sexy Cutout Dress: See the Sultry Look

The trendsetting business mogul is in the Big Apple for the opening of her SKIMS summer pop-up shop

Kim Kardashian is totally hip.

The Kardashians star and tastemaker, 42, was spotted in New York City Wednesday and simultaneously introduced another daring look to her style roster.

Kardashian's going-out look was minimalistic in that it revolved around two pieces: a curve-hugging black dress and thin-strap sandal stilettos of the same color.

Yet, it was the slip's skin-baring side cutouts near her chest and on her hips that added a sexy element to the ensemble. The open gap on the number's waistline was also designed with thin straps, creating an optical illusion of an exposed thong worn underneath.

She rocked a chic hairstyle – a ponytail with slicked-back bangs separated into wavy pieces. Her dark strands were gelled back to achieve the trendy "wet hair" look she's sported before.

Kardashian and sister Khloé were in town for the Disney Upfront, where they presented The Kardashians and revealed that Hulu has picked up an additional 20 episodes of the reality series.

Earlier in the day, she paid a visit to her brand SKIMS' new summer pop-shop in Rockefeller Center, to which she wore a zip-up bodysuit from her solutions wear brand, faux leather Balenciaga trousers with zippered sides and hot pink pointed-toe shoes.

Kardashian took the opportunity to sit down with Savannah Guthrie for the Today show (which films in the same area as her brick-and-mortar) and open up about her law school midterm exams and season 3 of her family's Hulu series.

Her day of press also came on the heels of Mother's Day.

The mom of four shared tidbits of what her celebrations looked like to Instagram, uploading a photo of an adorable hand-drawn holiday card gifted to her by her four kids – daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4 – all of whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, 45.

Of course, Kardashian didn't forget to shower her own mom and manager Kris Jenner with lots of love.

"I love you mommy 💘," she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of Jenner wearing sunglasses, silver hoops and a diamante 'Bling' T-shirt.

"There's no one more thoughtful, sentimental, generous, supportive, and forgiving than you!" she added. "You truly are the life of every party! No one has ever made a kaftan on a yacht look better than you."

Poking fun at the lateness of her post, she added, "I didn't forget to post on Mothers Day, I just figured I had a better chance of you seeing it today 🤥 🫣😉 I love you soooooooo much!"

