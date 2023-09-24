Kim Kardashian takes to the tennis court in pink teeny bikini

@kimkardashian/Instagram

Wimbledon and the US Open may be over but Kim Kardashian has taken to the tennis court in a tiny Barbie-pink bikini this weekend.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur shared a series of pics from a session on the courts. Simply captioned with a tennis ball emoji and a pink heart, Kim brings Barbie to the ball game.

In the first snap Kim is seen posing against the net alongside a serene tropical backdrop. Her hot pink Chanel bikini is complemented by a matching quilted Chanel classic box bag and cover up.

Kim has accessorised the look with acrylic sunglasses, two cross necklaces and a slicked back braid.

The next shot shows The Kardashians star preparing to approach the net, racket-in-hand. But we’re not exactly sure that playing barefoot is going to see her win any matches anytime soon. And one of Kim’s close friends and tennis legend Serena Williams also had something to say about her tennis technique.

Serena commented: “Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly I have to give you lessons lol.”

The pair have been friends for over 20 years, with Kim and the tennis star hitting it off back when Kim organised closets for celebrity clients before she rose to fame thanks to the hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim even attended Serena’s wedding to Alexis Ohanian back in 2017.

In further snaps Kim is seen taking time out court-side.

While Kim’s technique might not be 100% on point, her all pink ensemble definitely is.

