Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint to Meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Hang Out with Neymar Jr.: Photos

Kim Kardashian has spent part of her summer making her older son's soccer dreams come true

Craig Barritt/Getty; kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to show she's a serious soccer mom.

The SKIMS co-founder, 42, shared new photos on her Instagram Story Tuesday of 7-year-old son Saint and a friend meeting some more of their sports idols in Japan.

The photos show Saint learning a secret handshake from Cristiano Ronaldo, who he also smiles next to in a posed photo.

kimkardashian/Instagram

Later, Saint and his friend spent time with Neymar Jr., whom Saint and his friends were seen FaceTiming with in March of this year.

Last week, Saint met Lionel Messi as they watched the Inter Miami player’s first game at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

In a clip shared on her Instagram Story, Kardashian filmed Saint with a friend standing on the pitch to the side as Messi approached while making his exit. “Messi! Messi! Messi!,” they were heard calling.

Messi then stopped to take a photo with Saint’s friend and afterwards, began taking one with Saint. "Best day of their entire lives," Kardashian captioned the clip.

kimkardashian/Instagram

Saint also got to meet another soccer legend, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. Kardashian posted a photo on her Instagram Story of the exchange, showing Beckham, 48, smiling as he shook hands with Saint. "@intermiamiCF @davidbeckham best day ever!!", she captioned.

Another clip appeared to show Saint and his buddy ahead of the soccer match, standing at the edge of the pitch with their arms out, high-fiving the Inter Miami players who were running out to begin the game.

Kardashian said she brought son Saint — who she shares with ex Kanye West — to the Inter Miami game as he is "obsessed with soccer."

"I will do anything for my babies," Kardashian told Major League Soccer. "So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."

