Kim Kardashian takes on the music industry with Beats by Dre collaboration

(Beats By Dre)

Is there anything Kim Kardashian can’t do?

Whether she’s helping to reform America’s criminal justice system, running her multi-million dollar company, SKIMS, or studying to become a lawyer, it seems there’s nothing too much for the influential businesswoman.

Now, it’s time for her to enter the music industry - actually, for the second time after her first foray into singing with her iconic 2011 single Jam (Turn It Up). Kim stans, you know what I’m talking about.

(Beats By Dre)

This month, she’s collaborated with music heavyweight Beats by Dre to create a three-piece capsule collection of their Beats Fit Pro, and if you’re a fan of the family’s new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, you may have an inkling of Kimmy K’s preferred colour palette.

Inspired by the mum-of-four’s minimal aesthetic, they will come in three neutral shades, Moon, Dune, and Earth, that wouldn’t look out of place in her Hidden Hills mansion - or in her SKIMS collection, for that matter.

(Beats by Dre)

As explained by Kardashian: “I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colourful to make a statement. This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

Not only will the versatile shades work with any of your outfits, but the Beats Fit Pro are the most advanced Beats earphones to date. They boast an innovative wingtip design that provides a secure fit whether you’re on a run or in the office, and a premium sound experience with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency and Adaptive EQ modes.

(Beats By Dre)

Available to buy now for £199.99 from Apple.com, you’ll have to be quick off the mark to secure the limited-run earphones. If you’re based in the UK, you could also head to Apple Store Regent Street tomorrow when it opens at 10AM to get your hands on a set.

Kim Kardashian X Beats by Dre Beats Fit Pro - Moon

Buy now £199.99, Apple

Kim Kardashian X Beats by Dre Beats Fit Pro - Dune

Buy now £199.99, Apple

Story continues

Kim Kardashian X Beats by Dre Beats Fit Pro - Earth

Buy now £199.99, Apple

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds — Sage Grey

Buy now £199.99, John Lewis

Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones – White

Buy now £129.99, John Lewis

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over‑Ear Headphones - Blue

Buy now £249.00, Amazon

Beats Flex – All-Day Wireless Earphones - Beats Black

Buy now £46.66, Amazon

Powerbeats Pro - True Wireless Earbuds - Navy

Buy now £179.00, Amazon