Kim Kardashian Takes Daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, to 'Legendary' Mariah Carey’s Christmas Show

The SKIMS founder posted a series of videos from the fun night on her Instagram Story Friday

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

All Kim Kardashian wants for Christmas is to catch a Mariah Carey show.

On Friday night, the SKIMS founder, 44, took her two daughters to see Carey's Merry Christmas One And All! show at the Hollywood Bowl, which she shared glimpses of on her Instagram Story.

In a first post, Kardashian filmed the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer on stage. "Legendary!!! @mariahcarey" the reality star wrote over the video.

Next, Kardashian filmed a selfie video in which daughter Chicago West, 5, appeared to be asleep during the show. The little one had a pair of sunglasses on as she rested in her mom's arms.

"LOL" was written across the clip, which also showed Kardashian's oldest daughter, North West, 10, and a friend having fun in the background as the festive track "Sleigh Ride" was heard.



Kim Kardashian /Instagram Kim Kardashian posts videos on her Instagram Story from Mariah Carey's Christmas tour

Related: Kim Kardashian Debuts Sleek Blonde Hairstyle at GQ Men of The Year Awards in Los Angeles

Other posts on her Instagram Story included a video of Carey's daughter, Monroe, 12, playing guitar on stage.

"Go Monroe," Kardashian captioned the post.



She shared more love for the singer's daughter in a later video she shared on her Instagram Story.

Kim Kardashian /Instagram Kim Kardashian shares videos on her Instagram Story from Mariah Carey's Christmas tour show at the Hollywood Bowl

Related: Kim Kardashian Is Done with 'Old' Diamond Earring Joke: 'Guys, the Earring Has Been Found'

The sweet moment showed Carey, 54, and her daughter on stage singing a duet of the singer's 1994 festive hit "Jesus Born on This Day."

As Carey began the track, Monroe soon joined in to the delight of the audience — which also included Nicole Richie.

"So special @mariahcarey," Kardashian wrote across her clip.

Kim Kardashian /Instagram Kim Kardashian and daughter Chicago at Mariah Carey's Christmas tour show at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday

Related: North West and Her Friend Recreate Iconic Photo of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton in New TikTok

In one other video, the SKKN by Kim founder highlighted a sweet family moment in which she sang along to Carey's 1993 hit "Dreamlover" with a now-awake Chicago in her arms.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carey's festive tour, which kicked off on Wednesday, will see her perform shows across the U.S. and Canada, before taking part in a final show at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 17.

The singer just recently announced the launch of her very own Barbie, which retails for $75 and even wears a glamorous sparkling red gown befitting of the legendary star.

"If I could go back and tell my little-girl self that one day I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I would flip out!" Carey told PEOPLE of the feat earlier this week.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.