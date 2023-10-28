Kim Kardashian Tags Kourtney Underneath Corey Gamble's Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration Instagram Post

The SKIMS founder joked about a recent fight she had with her older sister

John Shearer/Getty; Matt Baron/Shutterstock Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

Have Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker reconciled?

In a recent Instagram Story from Kim, the 43-year-old appears to be poking fun at an argument with her older sister Kourtney, 44, over Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim reposted a photo of Corey Gamble — their mother Kris Jenner's boyfriend — and his recent Dolce & Gabbana partnership to her Instagram Story. She focused on the final shot in Corey's carousel post. Below the photo, Kim tagged Kourtney with the eyes emoji, "👀."



Their recent social media interaction follows the past two seasons of The Kardashians, where the sisters have been seen arguing and distancing themselves from one another.

The sisters' feud began during season three after the two confronted each other about their relationships with Dolce & Gabbana.

During season three’s fifth episode, Kim shared with her older sister that she would be curating her own collaboration with the fashion house — six months after Kourtney married Travis Barker, in a Dolce & Gabbana look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West attend the Dior Men's Fall 2020 Runway Show

“Feels like she took the mood board we sent our family [from Kourtney and Travis’ wedding] and made it,” Kourtney said in the episode.

The episode concluded with Kim telling Khloé Kardashian that she just wanted to mend things with Kourtney. “I have to talk to her and explain it to her. I just want her to be happy for me. It was too big of a moment for her not to be proud,” said Kim.

Related: Kim Kardashian Says She Has Email Proof She Was 'Mindful' of Kourtney's Feelings Over D&G Show

In season three, Kim explained to Kourtney that her partnership began with the intent to create a SKIMS and Dolce & Gabbana collaboration that never came to fruition. But Kourtney expressed her frustrations and claimed Kim copied her.

Kim tried to understand her sister's thought process in her confessional, where she called out a few similarities between her wedding and Kourtney's.

Story continues

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli,” she said.

Hulu Kourtney, Travis, and their guests enjoy a luxurious wedding weekend in Portofino,

Since then, the sisters were seen arguing, with the season four premiere signaling to the audience that their feud was never resolved.

Kim explained she had to go back to Milan for a dinner as part of the Dolce & Gabbana campaign and invited Kourtney to come with her. Kourtney politely declined and noted that she's "always supporting" but doesn't "think it's cool" how the collaboration happened.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim's Dolce & Gabbana Show Copied Her Wedding: ‘She Sees It for the Dollar Signs’

This reignited the debate between the sisters. Kim emphasized how confused she was that Kourtney was upset about what unfolded at her May wedding. "I think it was what you saw at the wedding because nobody had any interest before that," she explained. "You saw this thing that was mine and wasn’t yours, and you wanted it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians airs on Hulu on Thursdays.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.