Kim Kardashian Stuns in Prada Bralette and Matching Mini Skirt at 2024 Super Bowl

Kardashian was seen in a TikTok video wearing the racy number during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas

Carter Gregory/Tiktok Kim Kardashian wears Prada in Las Vegas

Kim Kardashian is turning up the heat at the Super Bowl!

The SKIMS founder, 43, was seen in a video posted Sunday modeling a racy Prada look as she was joined by sister Khloé Kardashian in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend.

In the clip, which was shared by internet personality Carter Gregory, Kim showed off her outfit as she strutted toward the camera in a hotel room, while the song “Move Ya Body remix - Virgo’s Groove” by Beyoncé played.

Kim wore a black Prada bralette displaying the fashion house’s iconic triangle logo and matching mini skirt which she paired with tall black boots. She wore her hair loosely and sported a smokey eye with pink blush and a nude lip.

Carter Gregory/Tiktok Kim Kardashian wears Prada in Las Vegas

Related: Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Were ‘Having a Great Time’ at 2024 Super Bowl Party (Exclusive Source)

The camera then flipped over to Khloé, 39, who gave a shimmy as she wore a metallic embellished mini dress, also by Prada, and a light gray furry maxi coat.

The Good American co-founder sported mermaid waves and long blonde extensions in her hair, along with her signature long manicured nails in light pink.

The fun video comes as Khloé also posted videos of her with sisters Kim and Kendall Jenner dancing from their seats in Allegiant Stadium in Vegas while watching Usher’s halftime show during Sunday’s big game.

Carter Gregory/Tiktok Khloé Kardashian also made an appearance in Prada at the Super Bowl

Related: Usher Strips Down to His Underwear in SKIMS' New Mens Campaign and All We Can Say Is 'OMG'

In another clip, Khloé and Kim shared their excited reactions after the performance as they were joined by friend La La Anthony, 41, in the stands.

"You guys, Usher was amazing!" Khloé told her 310 million followers in the video. She then held up special Usher-printed money for the Super Bowl as she added, "We got money, honey!" while waving the fake bills.

The night before Super Bowl Sunday, Kim was spotted hanging out with Odell Beckham Jr. in Las Vegas as they attended Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at The Cosmopolitan.

Story continues

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram The Kardashian sisters had a great time at the Super Bowl on Sunday

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the mogul and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, 31, “definitely seemed together," though they added, "there wasn't any PDA” seen between the pair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They were hanging out in a bigger group with Khloé, Kendall, Justin [Bieber], Hailey [Bieber] and some other friends, having a great time," the insider added.

Not long after, Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were spotted at The Wynn in Sin City.

Their appearances together come after it was reported in September that the pair were "hanging out" following Beckham Jr.’s split with model girlfriend Lauren Wood. (Beckham and Wood share a son, Zydn, born in February 2022.)

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.