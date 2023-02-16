Kim Kardashian Stars in SKIMS' New Swim Shop Campaign

SKIMS just announced the return of its highly-anticipated Swim Shop, with a new campaign starring founder Kim Kardashian.

Offering a vibrant selection of over 10 new swimwear silhouettes, the new-and-improved swim shop includes reinvented cover-ups, swimwear accessories and layering pieces. Standout parts of the collection include the new micro scoop top, micro mini skirt, long-sleeved bikini top and strapless monokini.

Elsewhere, the selection of cover-ups includes cotton and mesh sarongs and long-sleeved dresses, made to match with every cut of swimwear. What's most exciting, is the introduction of new hair accessories, made to be worn to the pool, the beach and everywhere in between. Arriving in the form of the seamless headband and SKIMS hair clip, the accessories feature vivid hues of "Blonde," "Neon Green," "Auburn," "Brunette," and "Onyx."

The new SKIMS Swim Shop is available to purchase from the brand's website from February 21.

In other swimwear news, Frankies Bikinis has teamed up with Victoria's Secret.