Kim Kardashian Squares Off With Bill Barr for Trump’s Ear and the Life of a Man on Death Row

Asawin Suebsaeng
·6 min read
Saul Loeb/Getty
Saul Loeb/Getty

A loose coalition of celebrities, attorneys, and petitioners—including Kim Kardashian and one of the lawyers who defended Donald Trump during impeachment—are working to convince the president to stop the execution of a federal prisoner named Brandon Bernard.

They view it as, potentially, one of Trump’s final acts of clemency before Joe Biden takes over in January. But they’re running out of time. As of Tuesday, Bernard had just two days left to live.

At odds are two main forces in Trump’s larger orbit.

On one side is his own Justice Department and Attorney General William Barr, who has made Bernard one of the centerpieces of the administration’s resumption of the federal death penalty after a nearly two-decade pause. The DOJ blasted out a press release in mid-October announcing the scheduled execution, detailing the “especially heinous” crime and Bernard’s involvement in “brutally murder[ing] two youth ministers, Todd and Stacie Bagley, on a military reservation in 1999.”

On the opposite side are associates and acquaintances of the Trump family such as Kardashian, who in late November circulated a petition online asking followers “to let President Trump know that you think Brandon's death sentence is unjust,” and that his “Brandon's death sentence [be] commuted to life imprisonment.”

Kim Kardashian’s Loud Silence on Trump

Kardashian has successfully lobbied Trump on clemency in the past. And on the Bernard case she has some key allies. On Tuesday, Alan Dershowitz, who served as a member of the Trump defense team during the impeachment trial, told The Daily Beast that he was on a conference call Saturday with Kardashian, and that the two of them discussed Bernard’s situation and their respective attempts to raise it with top White House officials.

“I don't know the man, I’m not his lawyer, but I'm publicly advocating for a commutation of his sentence,” Dershowitz said of Bernard. “I’ve spoken to Kim Kardashian about him….[and about] trying to get our advocacy to the White House and to the counsel’s office. [During the Saturday call], she asked me for my advice, and I told her to try to reach everybody you can, not just in the White House, and to keep publicly speaking up about it.”

Dershowitz added that, on the call, he encouraged Kardashian’s efforts by quoting the Talmud, regarding “whoever saves one life saves the world entire.” He mentioned that “about a week ago, I called someone I know in the White House counsel’s office, a former student,” to ask the office if it was aware of Bernard’s case. The attorney said he “got a note back” saying that the White House lawyer was looking into it, but beyond that, Dershowitz said he had no knowledge on whether this has caught Trump’s attention, or if there had been any further movement in the West Wing.

The White House declined to comment on this story. The Justice Department did not respond to an email seeking comment.

This is the Last Man Due to Be Executed by the Trump Administration

If put to death this week, Bernard will become the ninth inmate to be executed in the Trump administration’s ongoing push, which started this summer, to revive and carry out federal executions. Bernard was just 18 years old at the time of the murders, and his advocates argue that prosecutors withheld evidence of his low rank in a local, violent gang involved in the brutal slayings of Todd and Stacie Bagley. That evidence, advocates say, could have easily spared him the death penalty. Christopher Vialva, the accomplice who shot the youth ministers in the head while they were held captive in the trunk of their own car, was already executed this year.

According to court documents, Vialva ordered Bernard to try to destroy the evidence by setting the car, with the bodies in it, on fire. During the trial, a medical examiner testified that Stacie Bagley—apparently unbeknownst to Bernard—was still living after Vialva had shot her in the head.

“When Brandon Bernard lit that fire, Stacie Bagley was still living,” assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Frost said in his closing argument.

On Tuesday, a judge denied a motion for staying the 40-year-old inmate’s execution, and Bernard is currently slated to die by lethal injection at an Indiana federal facility on Thursday.

Alan Dershowitz Sues CNN for $300 Million Over Impeachment Coverage

It is unclear how much Trump knows about Bernard, his case, or the efforts by activists and even his former jurors to argue that he should not be put to death because he has reformed and has tried to counsel young people not to go down the same dark paths he did. Last month, Angela Moore, a former federal prosecutor, authored an op-ed titled, “I helped put Brandon Bernard on federal death row. I now think he should live.”

Trump has expressed a desire for his administration to facilitate federal executions before he leaves office. Two sources who’ve spoken to the president recently about his resumption of federal executions say he is incredibly proud of his administration’s commitment to capital punishment, and wishes to get as many of these done before his time in office is up.

“He gets [visibly] excited when he talks about the ‘justice’ he’s able to bring to victims’ families [with these executions],” said one person close to Trump who’s discussed the issue at length with him.

Trump has what activists widely consider at best to be a mixed record on commutations and pardons, not to mention criminal justice policy. Reform advocates have criticized Trump for heavily weighting favoritism and flattery and personal connections in his pardon and commutation decisions. Trump has also been criticized for not apologizing or acknowledging fault for publicly calling for the execution of the Central Park Five despite the fact that the alleged rapists in the infamous case of the Central Park jogger had their convictions vacated in 2002 after evidence of coerced confessions emerged.

During his presidency, Trump has tried to brand himself as a champion of criminal-justice reform, campaigning in his failed bid for re-election on his commutations granted for people like Alice Johnson, whose release Kardashian campaigned for, and his signing of the First Step Act. And yet, he has continued to back “tough on crime” policies and draconian, “law-and-order” messaging, and has never backed off executions or “retribution” in the form of state-sanctioned killings.

“If it were up to him, we would return to the old days where it was eye-for-an-eye, tooth-for-a-tooth—or we would forget about proportionality altogether. He would talk about lining up drug dealers and gang members in front of a firing squad,” a former senior Trump administration official said in July. “If it were solely up to him, that is how the country would solve crime in Democrat-run cities [such as Chicago and Detroit].”

President-elect Biden has promised to halt Trump and Barr’s resumption of federal executions once sworn in early next year. But his inauguration will come too late for Bernard unless the scheduled execution is stopped. Some high-profile advocates for Bernard’s commutation are holding out hope that Trump will do just that.

“Even to those who favor the death penalty in general, this is the wrong case to apply it, because of the age of the defendant at the time of the crime, the legal questions raised by the conviction, and the likelihood that he may not be guilty of a capital crime,” Dershowitz said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Alphonso Davies' accomplishments are second to none, but Lou Marsh outcome a win-win for Canadians

    In a year full of deserving candidates, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies was the best Canadian athlete in 2020.

  • Week 14 fantasy football waiver wire: It's desperation time

    If you're reeling from the loss of Frank Gore or are looking for someone to replace the plodding production of Benny Snell Jr., these guys are for you.

  • Don Cherry lambastes 'left media' after NHL anthem singer's firing

    Don Cherry unsurprisingly has some theories as to why the Canucks fired anthem singer Mark Donnelly after he booked a gig at an anti-mask rally.

  • Alphonso Davies, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif split Lou Marsh win as top Canadian athlete

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies are co-winners of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.

  • Dez Bryant tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Ravens-Cowboys game, says he's done with the season

    Dez Bryant got disappointing news ahead of his highly anticipated matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

  • How Nick Nurse will use his centers this season

    Between Alex Len, Aron Baynes and Chris Boucher, Nick Nurse a few options at center. The Raptors head coach touches on what makes them unique along with how the recent confirmed COVID-19 cases within the organization changes the plans in training camp.

  • Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State stay in the top 4 of College Football Playoff rankings

    There were no changes to the top of the rankings for the second consecutive week.

  • Mike Tomlin takes hard line with receivers after 1st Steelers loss: 'Catch the ball ... or get replaced'

    Mike Tomlin had a stern message on Tuesday. Do your job. Or lose it.

  • What makes an NBA team watchable? It's a little complicated

    There are several factors that make you want to tune in to watch a team, although some are easier to measure than others.

  • Report: Penguins accused of covering up coach's alleged sexual assault

    A former Penguins assistant is being accused of sexually assaulting another coach's wife in a car on a team trip. The organization allegedly covered it up.

  • Cowboys defense still can't stop anyone, gets run over by Ravens in another embarrassing loss

    The Cowboys defense has been bad all season and has shown no signs of any improvement.

  • As NBA readies for return, coaches are pragmatic about how pandemic could alter season

    Although the NBA has watched MLB and the NFL recently deal with the rigors of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are different challenges as the NBA is approaching the start of preseason play.

  • Vanderbilt's Demi Washington out for season with myocarditis

    Demi Washington announced on Monday that she had been diagnosed with myocarditis after contracting COVID-19.

  • Is Big Ben slowing down the Steelers offense?

    Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into the numbers on the Pittsburgh Steelers after their first loss of the season vs Washington.

  • Odell Beckham Jr. blasts Giants management — again: 'I hated losing'

    Odell Beckham called out Giants management again on Tuesday and doubled down on old Eli Manning comments.

  • Hank Aaron Award | FastCast

    José Abreu and Freddie Freeman win the Hank Aaron Awards, plus the White Sox acquire Lance Lynn from the Rangers on this edition of FastCast

  • NBA coaches attire: Masks are in, jackets are optional

    MIAMI — For NBA coaches, masks are required this season. Jackets are not.Rules for coaching attire will be relaxed by the league this year, though not as much as was the case during play at the bubble at Walt Disney World this past summer. Suit jackets or sport coats will not be required — as was the case in the bubble, when most coaches wore polo shirts and many said they preferred that option.The new league mandate, as detailed in a memo sent to coaches Sunday and obtained by The Associated Press, requires “business attire ... dress shirts, pants, socks, and shoes.” There’s no mention of ties, which some coaches have often gone without in recent years, but an exception is made for polo shirts as long as they are NBA-licensed and the head coach and all assistant coaches are wearing the same shirt.The biggest change, though, is the masks, a decision made with safety in mind as the coronavirus pandemic rages on and NBA teams prepare to play in arenas again for the first time since last season was suspended on March 11 when Utah centre Rudy Gobert tested positive.“The NBA has always been a dynamic business and the challenges we face in society right now with COVID, it only amplifies the dynamic nature of our business," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, the president of the National Basketball Coaches Association, told AP on Tuesday night. “You have to be able to adapt, you have to be looking for solutions ... and we're going to make it work."The NBA preseason begins Friday and the regular season starts Dec. 22. The NBCA discussed the changes in a call with the league Tuesday night, and some teams will begin travelling for preseason games Thursday.“Wear a mask at all times," Carlisle said when asked how he's preparing for the challenges that will come with travelling again for games. “That's your No. 1 shield. And No. 2, be alert and follow the protocols. It's an incredible amount of work to not get COVID. You've got to work extremely hard to try to stay out of harm's way and there are never any guarantees. But if you work at it you have a chance."San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich wore masks for games in the bubble this past summer, as did former Houston coach Mike D’Antoni and former New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. They are all 65 or older, and at more risk of contracting the virus based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Now, masks are a mandate for all coaches, regardless of age.Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said he hopes the move by coaches will further normalize mask-wearing among the public; the Heat were part of a campaign across Florida last summer, as virus numbers were soaring, to get people to wear masks.“That’s why I continued to wear masks during the playoffs, during the finals, even when we were not required to wear them during our media sessions,” Spoelstra told The Associated Press. “One, it became a habit. And then two, we want to continue to use our platform to make people aware that masks can and do make a difference. And if they see us wearing them all the time and not having a problem with it and understanding the importance of it, hopefully that can normalize it everywhere else.”It’s not just a game-night rule. The league, with limited exceptions, also will require coaches to wear masks “at all times” inside their team facility, while travelling and during practices.“Although I look very good in a suit and tie, I will admit, I’m also very, very comfortable wearing a Nuggets polo and a pair of TravisMathew athletic leisure wear pants,” Denver coach Michael Malone said last season during play in the bubble. “I think I’ve done a very good job with the look.”Alas, the athletic pants — “athleisure” is the term the NBA uses — must be shelved for game nights this season.The decision on coaches wearing masks comes not long after the league and the National Basketball Players Association decided on health and safety protocols for the coming season, including how teams that do not comply with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus could face major penalties such as forfeiting games or draft picks.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Why Dez Bryant's positive COVID test didn't stop Ravens-Cowboys

    Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 less than an hour before his Ravens kicked off against the Cowboys. Why was the game played anyway? Science.

  • RHP Wisler and Giants agree to $1.15 million, one-year deal

    SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Matt Wisler agreed to a $1.15 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.He became a free agent last week when the Minnesota Twins failed to offer him a contract for next year.Wisler could earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. He would make $50,000 each for 45, 50, 55, 60 and 65 games pitched and $50,000 apiece for 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 games finished as a reliever.The 28-year-old Wisler went 0-1 with a 1.07 ERA and one save over 18 outings with four starts covering 25 1/3 innings for Minnesota. This will mark his second stint in the NL West after spending part of the 2019 season with the Padres.San Francisco went 29-31 under new manager Gabe Kapler, missing a playoff berth on the season’s final day with a 5-4 loss to playoff-bound San Diego.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • The jinx is in: Justin Tucker pulls stunning missed FG after praise from Fox's Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

    This isn't going to win over any Joe Buck detractors.