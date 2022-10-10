Kim Kardashian’s Sporty Catsuit Just Made Soccer Mom Dressing Cool Again

Athleisure, but make it designer.

Kim Kardashian just proved once and for all that she’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom — as if we needed a reminder.

On Sunday, the mother-of-four was spotted with her eldest son, Saint West, at a Los Angeles Rams game at SoFi Stadium. Sporting a very elevated take on soccer mom attire, Kim wore an all-black look for the occasion consisting of a mock neck, long-sleeved athletic top layered underneath a matching sports bra and branded Balenciaga pantaboot leggings. A bright blue Balenciaga handbag and the fashion house’s signature bug-eye sunglasses completed Kardashian’s look, and she wore her freshly bleached platinum hair pin-straight with a middle part.

The SKIMS founder’s outing — and casually stylish outfit — came just days after it was revealed that her ex-husband, Kanye West, still has strong opinions on what she wears while out and about. On last week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared the texts she received from West after stepping out in Milan in an orange leather boiler suit. “No white glasses. Make security wear black gloves. The orange look made me so mad, would have went to jail before I went out in that," Kim said while reading his message aloud to her publicist Tracy Romulus. "I'll be home for North's game."

Thankfully, Kim explained that she doesn’t take his comments to heart, adding that the fashion designer “can’t help himself” when it comes to critiquing her attire. “We can laugh about things we like or don't like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we're always going to be family," Kim said. "I'll text him back and be like, 'You know, you have been wearing those boots for a long time so when you're ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can have advice on mine.'"

